The Duchess of Sussex was rushed out of a bustling market in Fiji due to "crowd management issues"

Meghan, who is in the Pacific Island on a royal tour with husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was at the market to meet female entrepreneurs when the visit was cut short due to the large crowds.

The duchess who is 12-14 weeks pregnant, had been due to spend 15 minutes chatting to female vendors who have been involved in the UN Women's Project 'Markets for Change'.

But she was taken out by her entourage after just eight minutes over what police described as "crowd management issues", the Daily Mail reported.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was escorted out of a market in Suva, Fiji as the crowds grew too big for the hot, humid conditions. Photo / AP

"It was hot, humid and uncomfortably busy and there were far larger crowds than expected," a royal aide said.

"She met everyone she was meant to meet and left. There would have been a lot of people who would have been keen to meet her but she did met those who had hoped to.

"On advice she was taken out due to crowd management issue."

The Duchess of Sussex was escorted through the market, which was enclosed and relatively dark. Photo / AP

Meghan has gazed adoringly at her husband as the royal couple got into the island spirit in brightly-coloured outfits as they embarked on a morning of engagements in Fiji.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at the University of the South Pacific campus in Suva on Wednesday, to mark the university's 50th anniversary.

Meghan, 37, was wearing a bright blue and pink tiered silk Figue Frederica printed ruffle dress, while her husband was in a blue tropical print shirt.

Her dress featured a wrap silhouette with a v-neckline, long sleeves and asymmetrical ruffle hem with pom poms and seashell detail.

She completed her look with a tropical flower headpiece. The Duchess has her personal hairdresser, George Northwood, with her in Fiji.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex delivers a speech at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. Photo / AP

The royals were greeted by pipe playing musicians and cheering crowds as they walked down the red carpet which had been rolled-out for their arrival, with Meghan mobbed by young fans.

The Duchess later gave a speech to university students, the first words she has spoken during their 16-day Commonwealth tour, which is more than half-way through.

Meghan spoke of how the "journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one".

"I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world – myself included. It was through scholarships, financial aid programmes and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition - that I was able to attend university," she said.

"And, without question, it was worth every effort. Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.

"Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them."

Inside the university, the couple observed a cultural performance on the effects of climate change in the Pacific from the university's Oceania Dance Troupe, before meeting students studying subjects from agriculture to women's development.

Their Royal Highnesses were hosted by Queen's Young Leader Elisha Azeemah Bano and Commonwealth Youth Award winner Elvis Kumar, both of whom are USP students.

The event was live streamed to a number of the university's campuses throughout the Pacific region.

Harry also made a speech in his capacity as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

The couple then went in separate directions.

Prince Harry and Meghan were each presented with elaborate lei. Photo / AP

The Duke travelled to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park and The Duchess to the British High Commissioner's Residence, before heading to Suva Market.

The Duke of Sussex had earlier left a touching handwritten note in Fijian at a wreath laying ceremony at the national war memorial in the Pacific Island nation.

He was up early to lay a poppy wreath on Wednesday, which carried the personal message "In grateful memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country. Loloma kei na masu. Harry".

The wording in Fijian means love and prayers.

He also meet with a number of Fijian war veterans, some of whom served with the British Armed Forces, on his second day in the country.

Pregnant Meghan stayed behind at their luxury Suva hotel as her husband attended to his early morning official duties.

The couple is staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel, where the Queen also stayed in 1953.