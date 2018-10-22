A mother was left in a panicked state when her 11-week-old baby grew a fang tooth overnight.

Tara O'Brien, from Ireland, went to check on her baby boy Oscar after a long sleep during the night.

But when he wouldn't stop crying one morning, she went to feed to feed him only to discover he had sprouted a giant spiked tooth.

She rushed Oscar to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital - but doctors spent more time discussing what it was rather than working out the best solution for the newborn.

Not happy with the treatment her son received from the hospital, O'Brien took him to the nearby Temple Street Hospital, where doctors arranged for a dentist to take the phantom tooth out.

"We got an appointment and brought him in. I had to hold him and hold his arms down while they took the tooth out," O'Brien told the Irish Mirror.

The family have taken the tooth home and plan to show Oscar when he's old enough.

"We were terrified at first but now we're seeing the funny side," O'Brien said.

"Me and my husband were laughing about it, it's mad - especially at this time of the year."