It was hard to connect the timid figure of Nicola-Jane Jenks as she exited the Auckland District Court two weeks ago to the enraged mother beating and abusing a teenage girl in 2016.

The bullying of Jenks' daughter had driven her to assault the 17-year-old student she believed responsible — an attack the victim filmed on her phone.

Jenks escaped conviction, but the ugly episode highlighted just how much the bullying of a child can drive parents to desperate lengths.

While Jenks is a stark example of what not to do, how do experts advise parents respond to their child's bullying when at their wit's end?

Report it to all available authorities

Bullying Free NZ advises if you've already had a personal sit down with your school principal, you can make a written complaint to the school's Board of Trustees.

School boards are held to account legally on their bullying record by the Ministry of Education.

"The Education Review Office plays a key role inspecting the school's policies on the provision of a physically and emotionally safe environment for students. This includes a specific focus on bullying," Ministry of Education deputy secretary of enablement Katrina Casey said.

If the school's board has brought no resolution, you can take your complaint to your local Ministry of Education office or the Office of the Children's Commissioner.

If the bullying involves criminal behaviour, it's strongly advised parents contact the police.

Confronting your child's bully, or their family

An Auckland mum lashed out and assaulted a teenage girl who has been bullying her daughter - grabbing her by the hair. Nicola Jane Jenks has avoided a conviction.

A 2015 Victoria University study found 38 per cent of a sample of parents approached the parents of their child's bully, and 23 per cent approached the bully.

Bullying expert Professor Vanessa Green acknowledged if the "police option has been exhausted" some parents do "deal directly with the bully or their family with mixed results".

However, Rotorua's Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey vehemently objects to this option and says, ideally, he wants as little parental involvement as possible.

Palfrey, who has also completed a thesis on bullying, says parents notoriously fall into the trap of believing exaggerated accounts from their children.

"Parents can just completely ruin it. We would involve them if it got to a suspension, a serious thing," Palfrey said.

"But too many parents always think you've got to have punitive measures, and they don't work."

Cyberbullying

Parents should first of all keep evidence of the bullying and save abusive messages and pictures sent to their child.

However, taking away a child's computer or mobile phone isn't advised as it further isolates them from their peers and friends.

A practical step is to teach your child the features available on social networking sites for blocking and "unfriending" people, and updating privacy settings.

Netsafe is an online advice service: www.netsafe.org.nz; 0508 638723.

Coaching your child, home support

Parents simply talking to children about bullying is repeatedly cited as the most effective response.

"How the parent reacts is important. They shouldn't underplay the situation, however they also shouldn't over-react as the child may feel it's their fault," Prof Green says.

"One simple strategy the child and parent can practice to help the child survive the experience is simply saying 'NO' to the bully in an assertive and convincing way."

KiVa school's anti-bullying programme outlines a series of exercises at home to embolden children to perform the "NO" response.

Parents can also recruit allies via the children of their own friends attending the same school, says Green.

Even if they cannot personally stop bullying, the children of parents' friends could "at least seek adult help when they witness bullying behaviour".

Transferring your child to a different class or removing them from school

Victoria University found 31 per cent of parents did eventually transfer their child to another class or school in the case of extreme bullying.

Green describes this as a last-ditch effort but points out decades of evidence show whole school anti-bullying programmes "not only stop bullying but prevent it from happening in the first place".

A dose of perspective and restraint

Despite the huge emotional toll which bullying can have on parents, Palfrey above all advises calmness and early reporting.

He questions whether the case of Auckland woman Nicola-Jane Jenks was really the culmination of two years of bullying.

"That is total assault. It's so easy for someone to say their child has been bullied over two years," Palfrey said.

"Where's the evidence? As a principal I'd be so upset if I knew a child at my school had been bullied for over two years and we hadn't done something.

"That only happens if a child never discloses it."