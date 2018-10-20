With the Royals' arrival fast-approaching, we've put together a list of the best gift ideas for Meghan and Harry's baby, when he or she arrives next Autumn.

Their Royal Highnesses announced their big news on Monday - shortly after embarking on their two-week tour of Australasia.

The pair are in Australia and are due to fly into New Zealand next weekend.

Meghan is said to be in 'good health' and they have had a successful 12 week scan - suggesting that the baby is due in late April, possibly around St George's Day.

Jeff Thompson's 'Buzzy Bee' was expected to reach between $8000 and $12,000 at auction. Photo / Art & Object New Zealand

New Zealand has historically gifted babies of the royals Kiwiana-themed gifts.

In April Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told NZME a baby garment made by her sister-in-law was being included in gifts sent from New Zealand to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Louis.

The country also gifted baby Louis a range of children's books.

"Hairy Maclary is already a royal family favourite which is lovely, got a blanket made from New Zealand wool and I've chucked in a personal gift, which is a little romper my sister-in-law made that's got a Buzzy Bee lining in it," Ardern said.

To inspire our leaders on potential gifts to give Harry and Meghan's baby, we've collated a few of the crème de la crème, of Kiwiana items.

New Zealand's classic buzzy bee toy is a must for any tot with New Zealand relatives.

Out the gate and off for a walk went Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy. Illustration / Lynley Dodd

To continue this tradition, and add a royal touch, we could give them what is quite possibly the world's most expensive version of the Kiwi icon.

'Buzzy Bee' - a piece of artwork created by Jeff Thompson is going under the hammer in Auckland next week.

The piece of art, which was made of corrugated iron painted with acrylic, was estimated to reach between $8000 and $12,000.

Another option was a blanket the royal baby could cosy up with in his or her bedroom - but with a twist.

Suzy the sheep was believed to have never been shorn. Photo / Supplied

The blanket could be woven from the wool of a sheep that was potentially up for a Guinness World Record for the length of its wool.

The sheep was shorn in Te Kuiti this month - and a piece of her wool would be sent off to the World Records team.

Another great option was a complete set of Hairy Maclary dress-up costumes from the Te Papa collection.

The set included costumes for Lynley Dodd's most iconic characters - Scarface Claw and Muffin Maclay as well as Hairy himself.

If we were wanting to provide some real Kiwi sustenance, we could give a lifetime supply of Fairy Bread, using product from the only NZ-made 100s and 1000s in the world.

Fairy bread - a delicacy consisting of hundreds and thousands sprinkles on white bread - is a Kiwi childhood classic. Photo / File

Mother's milk is important of course, but this is a special baby.

A 12-pack of limited edition ginger flavoured Lewis Rd Creamery milk could be a great Kiwi treat for the royal bub - though Lewis Rd would have to create it first.

The company has brought out several limited edition milks before - ranging from gingerbread, to a mint-chocolate variety.