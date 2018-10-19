Seafood is off the menu for Harry and Meghan's visit, but Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to a traditional hāngī to give them a taste of New Zealand.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, fly into the capital next Sunday. From there, they will move on to visit the Abel Tasman National Park, Auckland and Rotorua.

The Monday following their arrival would be a big day for Katie Richardson and Bronwyn Kelly, the owners of Wellington's Maranui Cafe.

Harry and Meghan would be meeting young people from a number of Kiwi mental health projects at the seaside cafe - which is a favourite among Wellingtonians for a spot of brunch.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Weekend Herald about the upcoming visit, Kelly said they were crafting an offering that was "a bit more fancy" than usual.

It would focus on fresh, local produce - but steer clear of seafood and soft cheeses.

"Obviously we'll be staying away from anything that would not be good for a pregnant woman," Kelly said.

This ruled out kai moana like the cafe's 'Super Steamed Mussels', however, the team was cooking up a menu of other options fit for royalty.

Richardson ran the baking operations at the cafe. Kelly said her famous date and orange scones would likely feature, as well as a popular baked oatie slice.

"She will be designing what we consider to be the New Zealand classics - and items that we think represent Maranui," Kelly said.

The Maranui Cafe in Lyall Beach, Wellington. Photo / Google

There had been a fair deal of media hype around Maranui's spot on the royals' agenda - which Kelly hoped would be mirrored by their customers.

Kelly and Richardson's second cafe, Queen Sally's Diamond Deli, would be opening especially for the morning to cater for any hopeful customers wanting a coffee with a dose of royal-spotting.

Meanwhile, Maranui's staff were gearing up for the big day.

"My cafe manager Tom, he's actually from England, and he's very keen to try to get a photo for his mum," Kelly said.

The Royals' agenda in Wellington includes an official welcome at Government House, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park and a reception hosted by the Governor-General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage.

Following a day trip to the Abel Tasman National Park, Harry and Meghan will travel to Auckland, arriving on Tuesday October 30.

Their time in the City of Sails will be taken up by a bush walk on the North Shore, a public walk at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour as well as several youth-focused activities.

Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua will be the couple's final destination before their departure on Thursday.

Unlike Maranui, the marae wasn't planning on deviating from its usual lunch menu when Meghan and Harry popped in on Wednesday that week.

Welcoming committee co-chair Monty Morrison said the royals had asked for a traditional hāngī - and requested that "no real special arrangements" were made for them.

Meghan and Harry would attend a traditional welcome at the marae, with a powhiri and a dance performed by children from the local school.

Morrison said the royals had specifically requested a meeting with the youth of Rotorua - this included Junior Masterchef winners Tom Parry and Leo Schweizer.

"Obviously that will be a highlight for them both," Morrison said.

"That time will be spent with them explaining the food, how it's delivered and the thinking behind the food and the way it's created using a hāngī."

Speaking to the Weekend Herald on Friday, Morrison said he had just been at the local primary school - where a group of kids were preparing a song they would perform for the royal couple.

"For us it's about strengthening the opportunities for our young people, and that's wonderful."