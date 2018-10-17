If he isn't already melting hearts enough, there's another thing Prince Harry is doing that will make you go "aww" some more.

The Duke of Sussex has been wearing the same bracelet for 20 years in a touching tribute to his mum Princess Diana.

We saw it in the couple's official engagement photoshoot and even on their wedding day, and now the bracelet, along with another, has been popping out of his jacket in Dubbo today.

Prince Harry is also sporting a black ring on his right hand, but royal watchers are yet to explain its significance.

The silver bracelet, however, is often seen on Harry's wrist.

Prince Harry was seen wearing a metal bracelet on his wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

It's believed he acquired it during a trip to Africa, shortly after his mum died in August 1997.

Harry has previously spoken about his first trip to Africa after her death.

"I first came (to Africa) in 1997, straight after my mum died," he said.

"My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

William and Harry are believed to have both picked up the traditional metal bracelets during that time.

The bracelet has been photographed on his wrist during school exams, on trips around the world, and at the polo.

He is often seen wearing a collection of metallic bangles and beaded bracelets.

In October 2016, when the couple was still rumoured to be dating, Harry and Meghan sparked further speculation when they were spotted wearing what appeared to be identical blue beaded bracelets.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussexsurprised by heavy rain in drought-striken NSW today. The bracelet on his right hand was spotted by fans. Photo / Getty Images

This week, during the royals' first official engagement on their Australian tour, Meghan wore one of Princess Diana's much-loved pieces.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the late Princess's butterfly earrings and matching bracelet during a welcome event at the Governor-General's residence, Admiralty House.