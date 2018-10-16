Prince Harry has mock scolded a newsreader for giving his wife Meghan Markle flowers during a surprise stop on the royal tour.

Deviating from their schedule, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paused to greet a small crowd outside Taronga Zoo this morning.

Among the crowd was Nova 969 newsreader Matt de Groot, whom breakfast hosts Fitzy and Wippa had tasked with gifting the $500 bunch of flowers to the parents-to-be.

Meghan seemed 'genuinely excited and flattered' to receive the flowers. Photo / Nova

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to stop after de Groot's bouquet caught the eye of Meghan, causing Harry to joke about the size of them.

Advertisement

"You can't give flowers that big to my wife, what is that all about?" Harry joked pointing a finger in mock anger at de Groot.

As the crowd laughed Meghan added: "Thank you for my flowers."

De Groot told news.com.au he was surprised his last-minute plan brought him so close to the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan made a surprise stop on their tour after spotting the flowers. Photo / Nova

During an earlier attempt to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the flowers outside Admiralty House, police told de Groot he would be "crash tackled" by security if he got too close.

But outside Taronga Zoo, Meghan and Harry were more than happy to accept the bouquet.

"She seemed genuinely excited and flattered by the size of the flowers and her people, who were with her, pointed out that she loved the fact that they were huge," de Groot said.

Matt de Groot with the $500 flowers that caught Meghan's eye. Photo / Nova

Both Meghan and Harry appeared buoyed by the fact that they had announced their pregnancy the night before.

"Meghan in particular just couldn't stop smiling. Every single person was saying 'congratulations'," de Groot said.

"She wasn't hiding it; she didn't want to shy away from it. She seemed genuinely enthusiastic about the fact that she could now share the news … Harry was the same."