Yesterday the world learned Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child and will give birth in the British spring, next year.

When Duchess Meghan broke her baby news to the Royal Family, her mother Doria was thrilled.

The 62-year-old issued a statement last night saying she was "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

But according to royal reporters, Kensington Palace refused to comment on whether Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, had also been told in advance.

Now, sources are claiming he didn't find out until Kensington Palace announced it to the world last night.

"Meghan did not tell Thomas Markle about the pregnancy," a source told Us Weekly just hours after the announcement. "He found out the same time as the rest of the world."

Meghan's strained relationship with her father has been well-noted since the wedding. The 74-year-old has previously referred to the royal family as "cult-like" and compared them to the Church of Scientology, and he did not attend the couple's nuptials.

By contrast, the source said Meghan gave her mum Doria Ragland the good news straight away.

"Doria is so delighted about the news of her first grandchild," the source told Us. "Doria has been helping Meghan through this time in her life immensely. Meghan really looks to Doria for all advice in anything she does."

Thomas was spotted shopping alone for groceries in San Ysidro, California, as the pair announced the news to the Royal Family on Friday, the day of Princess Eugenie's wedding.

He was spotted buying beers, pot pies and firewood from the store near his home in Rosarito, Mexico, and appeared to be in high spirits, The Daily Mail reports.