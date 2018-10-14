Do you still get up to get your cold beers from the fridge away from your table? Maaaate, that's so 2017.

Thanks to Tama Nio-Aporo, getting up for another cold one is a thing of the past. The Massey man has created an outdoor table with its own built-in fridge and it truly is a lazy person's summer dream come true.

The West Auckland man's creation is Kiwi ingenuity at its finest: Nio-Aporo had an old sink lying around and decided to use it as the "centrepiece" for a new outdoor table.

The result (once you fill it with the appropriate amount of ice) is a sort of "table-fridge combo", which you'll want to have at all your outdoor gatherings this summer.

Advertisement

Nio-Aporo named it the "Cant-be-F**ked3000" probably mostly because he wasn't expecting many people to notice it. Except he then posted it on Facebook and now people have... and everyone wants one.

Tama Nio-Aporo had an old sink lying around and decided to build a table around it. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Massey builder says the table is suitable for all your cold beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, "from your classic big bots to your standard RTDs" (except for Cruisers, and if you drink those, he suggests you need to get yourself "a bit of self-respect").

"If this table doesn't scream 'I host the sickest summer parties' I dont know what will," he said in his original post.

The Herald caught up with Nio-Aporo over the weekend while he was hosting some friends for beers around his new table.

"If you're lazy and don't want to get out of your chair, you've got your beers right there," he explains.

"It's one of those incredibly simple strokes of genius you can't fault. I mean, could you do the same thing with your current table and a plastic tub full of ice? Sure, but it wouldn't look the same.

Because Nio-Aporo is a builder, the job was no big deal for him. "I had all the tools already," he says, adding the table took him about a day and a half to make.

The Massey man has built the ultimate Kiwi outdoor hack. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

"It turned out alright," he reckons.

His mates agree, as they reach into the ice-filled sink in the middle.

"A lot my mates really enjoy it, it's pretty handy having it for bbq's and parties around our place. Having a table set up like this really adds a good vibe to the occasion," he says.

People on Facebook love it too. Nio-Aporo has had so many people asking about his table that he has created a Facebook page for his creations and is now taking custom orders ahead of summer.

The tables sell for between $950 and $1200, depending on size, including the wooden benches. They can be fully customised, with one or two sinks.

"What separates these bad boys from the park benches you buy from your average outdoor furniture store is their sexy and most innovative design.

"With a built in sink (or two) these tables really separate the men from the boys! Whether it be a few lazy brews after work or a dope ass summer bender, these tables will keep the vibes flowing no matter what," he says on his newly created business page.