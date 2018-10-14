While it seems as though everyone attended Princess Eugenie's wedding, one royal skipped the affair to spend a day at a primary school in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cornwall was absent from Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, snubbing the event to spend the day at a school with just nine students.

Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo / AP

While her husband Charles and the Queen watched Princess Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank, Camilla was treated to a tour of Crathie Primary.

It is understood Camilla did not want to disappoint the children and the invitation from the primary school was sent prior to receiving a wedding invite.

The Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

It is said Camilla wrote a letter to her step niece explaining her absence. At Crathie Primary, Camilla spoke with the children of her love for the local area and wildlife.

The children presented Camilla with flowers and a card before she left and she gifted the children a bag of books for their library

The school happens to be located near the royal residence of Balmoral.

The wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

The duchess later visited a new heritage centre The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, which is named after her husband Charles, the Duke of Rothesay.

There, Camilla watched a display of Highland dancing.

The new centre is located within the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, where the annual Braemar Gathering is held every year.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York arrives with Princess Eugenie for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Photo / Getty Images

With Camilla absent from the royal wedding, the rumour mill went into overdrive.

Some dared to speculate tensions between Camilla and Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

Apparently the two have a tense elationship due to Fergie's loyalty to the late Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph was told by a source she was actually hosting a shooting party at her home in Scotland.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice arrive ahead of the wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie had 850 guests at her wedding at St George's Chapel, including notable members of the royal family — Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.