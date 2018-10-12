Family and friends of Eugenie and Jack have taken to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the wedding breakfast at Windsor Castle today.

Despite a social media ban, guests were pictured online quaffing champagne, sharing jokes and toasting the bride and groom as they tied the knot at St George's Chapel.

Stars including Ricky Martin, Demi Moore and Robbie Williams shared intimate photos from inside Windsor Castle's St George's Hall where they rubbed shoulders with 850 more VIP guests who enjoyed finger food and wedding cake all washed down with Pol Roger champagne.

One photo shared on social media captured a touching moment when the newlyweds stared tenderly into each other's eyes.

Stars including Robbie Williams, Jamie Redknapp, Jack Whitehall, Ricky Martin and Cara Delevingne shared snaps of the day. Photo / Instagram

Instagram users were treated to a photo of Demi Moore looking resplendent in a striking berry Stella McCartney ensemble. Photo / Stella McCartney / Instagram

Demi's ready: The GI Jane star was all smiles as she showed off her plunging black ballgown with matching clutch. Photo / Stella McCartney / Instagram

Offering a rare snapshot into the bowels of Windsor Castle, Instagram users were treated to a photo of Demi Moore looking resplendent in a striking berry Stella McCartney ensemble with complementing satin clutch bag.

Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Demi Moore shared an all-star line-up from inside the church earlier today. Photo / Instagram

While Chloe Delevingne and husband Edward were photographed heading to wedding breakfast together. The pair shared a warm embrace as Edward described himself as the 'luckiest man in the world'.

Made in Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock and his fiancee Emma Louise Connolly were all smiles as the pair headed to the ceremony earlier in the day. Emma offered up a pair of Instagram shots for her followers of the two pulling faces as they closed in on Windsor Castle.

Robbie Williams and his beautiful wife and X Factor co-judge Ayda Field-Williams looked a picture of love before today's nuptials. Ayda showed off her defined jawline and delicate cheekbones as she stared at Robbie, who in turn shot a cheeky smile at the camera.

Prince Andrew delivered a hilarious anecdote about Jack mistakenly obeying orders intended for the family Highland Terrier of the same name, before he brushed off royal tradition and embraced his son-in-law warmly.

'The Duke of York told a wonderful joke in his speech,' Mr Wallersteiner said. 'He recalled that his dog Jack was sitting on a chair and he shouted, "Jack, get off!"

'The dog didn't move, he said, but Jack Brooksbank shot up and fled.'

Meanwhile tonight, Eugenie's divorced parents will host 'one hell of a party' at the family home, insiders have said.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park has had a fairground set up in the garden, complete with dodgems and a coconut shy and after a wild night tonight the celebrations will go into Saturday, with a 'more relaxed' bash with a 'festival vibe' lasting all day.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, have brought in the company who helped plan the Beckhams' reception for their daughter's own celebrity-packed royal wedding attended by A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Kate Moss.

One source said: 'There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe' while the family's gardener said: 'The setup looks amazing so I'm sure it will be one hell of a party.'

The Queen and the Duke of York have paid for Eugenie and Jack's three wedding parties from their own funds, the Palace has said.

During the wedding breakfast, Prince Andrew did away with royal protocol in a touching moment shared with his son-in-law.

The groom's old headmaster Anthony Wallersteiner said of the hug: 'It was the high point for everyone. The Duke said, "I'm going to break York House rules now", and he went over and gave Jack a big hug.

'It was in front of everyone, even the Queen. It was a huge moment, a human moment.'

The groom's speech, his old headmaster said, was 'filled with devotion to Eugenie'.

'That was most of his speech,' he said. 'The first thing he said was that his bride looked utterly stunning.

'He talked about how she lights up his life and makes him feel complete. There was a real sense that he absolutely means it. It was so touching.'

Jack Brooksbank's speech was full of praise to his new wife. Photo / Getty

Finger food was served at the reception and a particular highlight was the baby coffee eclairs and one guest said: 'They were divine. We could barely concentrate on the speeches'.

The Aston Martin DB10 waiting for the couple was clearly a surprise for Eugenie who said "wow" and was left opened mouthed when she saw it.

Eight models were made to film the 2015 movie Spectre starring Daniel Craig, and Jack managed to get the keys to one of the coveted cars.

Eugenie first spotted the Aston Martin when the newlyweds arrived at the Equerry's entrance at Windsor Castle to say their goodbyes.

A few minutes before they arrived, the Duke of York strode from the castle to watch the Royal Household's transport manager Alex Garty arrive in the James Bond car and manoeuvre it into position.

Andrew joked he wanted it a few feet forward and quipped "no pressure" as Mr Garty gingerly moved the car.

When the bride tried to get into the Aston Martin the groom and Beatrice quickly realised they had to accommodate the large train of her wedding dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The pair spent a few minutes folding the yards of material into the Aston Martin before carefully shutting the door.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Mike and Zara Tindall were among the wedding guests who waved the couple off as they left to prepare for their evening celebrations.