Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have already started two days of partying with their royal relatives and celebrity friends after a poignant father's farewell from Prince Andrew.

The couple have enjoyed an afternoon reception inside Windsor Castle's St George's Hall organised by the Queen where the 850 guests enjoyed finger food and wedding cake all washed down with Pol Roger champagne.

MailOnline can reveal that during a series of tear-jerking speeches the Duke of York broke with royal tradition to give his new son-in-law a hug in front of the Queen.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II holds the program for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

Jack's speech was "filled with devotion to Eugenie" and he told his new wife she "lights up his life and makes him feel complete".

Poignantly the father of the bride then waited by the castle door and held her train as she climbed into a rare DB10 Aston Martin with the help of older sister Beatrice.

Tonight (local time) Eugenie's divorced parents will host "one hell of a party" at the family home, insiders have said.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, watched by Princess Beatrice, leave Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park has had a fairground set up in the garden, complete with dodgems and a coconut shy and after a wild night tonight the celebrations will go into Saturday, with a "more relaxed" bash with a "festival vibe" lasting all day.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, have brought in the company who helped plan the Beckhams' reception for their daughter's own celebrity-packed royal wedding attended by A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Kate Moss.

One source said: "There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe" while the family's gardener said: "The setup looks amazing so I'm sure it will be one hell of a party."

The wedding cake created by Sophie Cabot. Photo / AP

The Queen and the Duke of York have paid for Eugenie and Jack's three wedding parties from their own funds, the Palace has said.

Pianist Peter Roper-Curzon, who accompanied singer Andrea Bocelli, told MailOnline: "We had risotto, but I never got any cake" and his wife Victoria added: "Eugenie looked beautiful, really absolutely stunning."

Finger food was served at the reception and a particular highlight was the baby coffee éclairs and one guest said: "They were divine. We could barely concentrate on the speeches".

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

The Aston Martin DB10 waiting for the couple was clearly a surprise for Eugenie who said "wow" and was left opened mouthed when she saw it.

Eight models were made to film the 2015 movie Spectre starring Daniel Craig, and Jack managed to get the keys to one of the coveted cars.

Eugenie first spotted the Aston Martin when the newlyweds arrived at the Equerry's entrance at Windsor Castle to say their goodbyes.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank hold hands during their wedding. Photo / AP

A few minutes before they arrived, the Duke of York strode from the castle to watch the Royal Household's transport manager Alex Garty arrive in the James Bond car and manoeuvre it into position.

Andrew joked he wanted it a few feet forward and quipped "no pressure" as Garty gingerly moved the car.

When the bride tried to get into the Aston Martin the groom and Beatrice quickly realised they had to accommodate the large train of her wedding dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding. Photo / AP

The pair spent a few minutes folding the yards of material into the Aston Martin before carefully shutting the door.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Mike and Zara Tindall were among the wedding guests who waved the couple off as they left to prepare for their evening celebrations.

Earlier the pair were married in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank walk out of the chapel after marrying. Photo / AP

The newlyweds had invited 850 royals, aristocrats, VIPs and friends - 150 more than Harry and Meghan when they married five months ago - and the security operation to protect them all will cost taxpayers £2million.

The bride, 28, could not stop grinning at her groom during their hour-long service in the spectacular setting at Windsor Castle but Jack, 30, looked overcome with emotion throughout.

Brooksbank told Eugenie: "You look perfect" and also "oh, break my heart" as she arrived at the altar and she joked: "Aren't you going to hold my hand?" as she calmed his nerves.

The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor during the wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

Wearing a backless dress showing the scars from a back operation aged 12, Eugenie had grabbed her father Andrew's arm as they walked up the steps of the church and down the aisle to start her married life.

Her proud mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, looked tearful as she sat with her eldest child Beatrice to see her youngest daughter married.

After exchanging their vows the couple beamed as they walked out of the church and kissed in front of 1,200 people before their short carriage ride through Windsor and back to the castle for their reception.

Sarah Ferguson with Nicola and George Brooksbank after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

The service itself was more traditional than Harry and Meghan's more multicultural gospel ceremony with a greater focus on hymns and choral music.

There was also opera star Andrea Bocelli's spine-tingling rendition of Ave Maria but a reading by Princess Eugenie from The Great Gatsby was an unconventional touch as was using abstract art on the back cover of the Order of Service.

The Queen led the royal family at her granddaughter's wedding along with her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie wanted to show her scar to redefine beauty. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were keen not to overshadow the biggest day of the couple's life and entered via a side door followed by William and Kate, whose children George and Charlotte had starring roles.

Mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York, in a vibrant green outfit, was seated in the row in front of her former father-in-law the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is the first time the pair are believed to have been pictured together for 26 years, after Sarah was outcast from the royals following the famous "toe-sucking scandal" - and "Fergie" appeared to glance towards him.

The ceremony was more muted than Harry and Meghan's in the same venue just five months beforehand, with Zara Tindall telling the Duke of Sussex "it's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding".

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank smile as they travel from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also spotted having a quiet word about the seating arrangement.

And as bridesmaid Princess Charlotte simply waved to adoring crowds from a car, Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, sitting in front of her, repeatedly shouted "hello!".

Maid of honour Princess Beatrice delivered a reading from F Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby, with some on social media questioning the use of the excerpt from the tragic tale about conman Jay Gatsby.

Eugenie's wedding ring was made from a piece of Welsh gold given by the Queen.

Pippa Matthews leaves after attending the wedding. Photo / AP

Princess Eugenie's dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train, Buckingham Palace said.

The low back feature was specifically requested by Princess Eugenie, who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis, a spokesman added.

The dress also includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie as motifs, including a thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral, a Shamrock for Ireland as a nod to the bride's Ferguson family, and the York Rose and ivy representing the couple's home.

Her wedding bouquet was made up of Lily of the Valley, Stephanotis pips, hints of baby blue thistles, white spray roses and trailing ivy. It was created by Patrice Van Helden Oakes, the sister of floral designer Rob Van Helden.

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson leave after the wedding. Photo / AP

The floral arrangement also contains sprigs of myrtle from Osborne House, as part of a regal tradition which can be traced back to Queen Victoria.

Meanwhile, a wedding with 850 guests meant that hundreds of women were showcasing the height of fashion, resulting in a dizzying array of hats an fascinators to admire, or otherwise.

As ladies were choosing head wear for the big day, some may have recalled the infamous hat dubbed a turkey twizzler that Princess Beatrice wore to William and Kate's wedding.

Standout fascinators included Poppy Delevingne's blue feathered piece which could be seen rising above the congregation from the back of the chapel, and a yellow netted piece adorned with small balls of coloured fluff.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. Photo / AP

One woman matched her red headpiece with red-framed sunglasses which she kept on as she made her way through the church, and another man in the congregation also sported sunglasses before the service began.

As youngsters often do, the bridesmaids and page boys got a little overexcited.

The gaggle of youngsters in the bridal party had a few minutes to wait before the bride arrived, and were kept in check by the Cambridges' nanny.

Prince George held his hand over his ear as trumpeters lined out at the back of the chapel to herald the arrival of Eugenie.

Naomi Campbell leaves after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

Before that, George could be seen looking around the chapel and craning his neck to look up into the high ceiling.

The prince could be seen shuffling his feet on the carpet beneath him, while Charlotte went up on her tiptoes at one point.

The group of children were startled and jumped when the trumpeters performed an initial flurry, and Savannah appeared to put a finger in her ear as she anticipated what was to come.

Eugenie and Jack have invited 150 more people than Harry and Meghan and her father Andrew said today this was because they "have so many friends".

British singer Robbie Williams arrives with his mother-in-law Gwen Field and his wife Ayda Field. Photo / AP

But Prince Charles attended alone, with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, being the only major royal missing the event, due to an engagement in Scotland.

She was "very disappointed" not to be there but royal sources admit she is not close to Eugenie's parents.

The princess' father the Duke of York walked his 28-year-old daughter down the aisle.

Mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York - who spent years as an outcast from the royal family following her split from Andrew, also took centre stage for the high profile royal occasion.

The closeness between the former couple fuelled rumours that they could reunite.

They married in 1986, but with Prince Andrew away at sea with the Royal Navy, the marriage broke down.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex leave after the wedding. Photo / AP

Sarah had an affair with Texan oilman Steve Wyatt and was then snapped having her toes sucked by American financial advisor John Bryant.

She and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 but remained close for the sake of their children.

In 2001, Sarah told a US magazine she and Andrew had discussed remarrying, but Prince Philip would not allow it.

And in an interview with Tatler the same year, Andrew posed with his ex-wife and daughters and said: "I don't rule remarriage out."

Model Cara Delevingne departs after the wedding. Photo / AP

Her former father-in-law Philip, is also at the event, but he is said not to have forgiven her for the infamous "toe-sucking" incident.

Popular culture was not just reflected in the selected guests, but was woven into the ceremony itself through music, literature and art.

The atmosphere created by one of Bocelli's performances during the ceremony was interrupted at one point by the ringing of a mobile phone.

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank walk down the West Steps. Photo / AP

The inclusion of the artwork was likely a nod to Eugenie's love of art and her job as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

The evening festivities at the York family home may well draw inspiration from the groom's job as brand ambassador at Casamigos tequila.