There was a stumble, some giggles and lots of smiles as the smallest and cutest members of the bridal party took their place at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel overnight (NZT).

Seasoned bridal party members Prince George, third in line to the British throne, and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, made it look easy for their fellow crew of five other little bridesmaids and one page boy.

The bridal party trail Princess Eugenie and her father, Prince Andrew, as the wedding ceremony begins. Photo / Danny Lawson/Pool via AP

It's the third time the pair, the eldest children of Eugenie's cousin, the Duke of Cambridge, have been enlisted for bridal party duties this year, most notably at the May nuptials of their Uncle Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Three-year-old Charlotte showed a little more poise than her big brother though, with George, 5, pictured giggling — and then quickly covering his mouth — after the eldest of the five bridesmaids, seven-year-old Savannah Phillips, jokingly played a trumpet in the air.

Advertisement

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding. Photo / AP

The bridesmaids and page boys arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Charlotte, on the other side of the pair and looking lovely in the bridesmaids' custom-made Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids dress, was as cool as a cucumber sandwich.

The bridal party also included the younger daughter of the Princess Royal's son Peter Phillips and his American wife Autumn, six-year-old Isla, Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia, 4, Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor, 5, singer Robbie Williams daughter Theodora Williams, 6, and Prince George's sole fellow page boy, six-year-old Louis de Givenchy.

Flower Girls Princess Charlotte, left and Theodora Williams wave to the crowds. Photo / AP

The boys wore page boy shirts with Royal blue piping and velvet trousers, while the bridesmaids' — carrying posies of Lily of the Valley and spray roses — full skirt and frill detailing on the sleeve cuffs and neckline reflected the traditional wedding design, the Daily Mail reported.

The outfits' brightly-coloured bows also featured a nod to the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.

Britain's Princess Charlotte falls on the steps, as the bridesmaids and page boys arrive for the wedding. Photo / AP

Earlier, the group were driven past smiling and waving crowds to the service, emerging into a dry but windy autumn day at Windsor, 35 kilometres west of London.

The wind almost proved disastrous for the wee group, as a gust knocked Louis de Givenchy off-balance and caused the boy to stumble over, almost pulling Theodora Williams down with him, as they climbed the steps of the chapel.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel. Photo / AP

It was another young royal to the rescue though, as Eugenie's 14-year-old cousin Lady Louise Windsor — a special attendant who helped wrangle the children — quickly got the boy back on his feet and into the chapel.