Guests have started to arrive at the second big royal wedding of the year during a very windy Windsor day.

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is due to marry her longterm partner, Jack Brooksbank, this morning in what is tipped to be an extravagant wedding ceremony fit for a princess.

The 28-year-old bride is the younger daughter of the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, and the Duchess of York, Sarah "Fergie'' Ferguson.

The happy couple, who met in 2010, will marry this morning (local time) at St George's Chapel at Windsor castle.

It is the same chapel the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, married at almost five months ago at the first big royal wedding of the year.

Guests have started arriving and are having to hold onto their hats as the wind threatens to blowthem away.

Yesterday, Princess Eugenie told local media how excited she was to be marrying the love of her life and said she would be "running down the aisle.''

In an interview on the eve of the royal wedding, the Queen's granddaughter said she was nervous but couldn't wait to exchange vows with drinks industry executive Jack Brooksbank, 32, because "it was love at first sight", the Daily Mail reported.

"I remember being like, 'I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too,' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, right, he likes me."

Jack described his bride-to-be as a "bright shining light," while Eugenie said: "Jack's the kind of guy, you know when you're lost at a party and you can't find anyone to talk to, and you start panicking and you need help?

"He'll walk in and make everyone feel so special. He'll scoop you up and talk to you and make you feel a million dollars and that's you, and you're so humble and generous."

The couple both said they immediately knew they wanted their siblings to be best man and maid of honour - Jack's brother, Tom, for him and Princess Beatrice for her.

Eugenie said: "She's my big sissy - I've looked up to her my whole life. I've wanted to be her at times, we've fought over Converse trainers and who gets what... and you know, we're best friends and I can't think of anyone I'd want by my side more than her.

"She's the biggest supporter of 'Team Eug and Jack' and so it's a great honour for me that she said 'yes' and she's doing that duty."

Eugenie said the whole experience of such a big wedding - they will have 800 guests and the event will be televised - was "nerve-wracking and a bit scary."