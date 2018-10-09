A few months ago Christchurch artist Sam Moore's comical series of Kiwi characters went viral on Facebook. Now, because of their popularity, he has created yet more portrayals for us to delight in.

Moore, an art director at Harvey Cameron Advertising Agency in Christchurch, created a "People of New Zealand" illustration series on social media, depicting numerous classic Kiwi stereotypes.

On his Instagram account, @ugly_ink, Moore has drawn more Kiwi favourites, such as Sunday Mall Crystal, Sunday Sesh Des, Logistics Company Matty, Backyard Scotty, Beastly Beth and 8 Week Challenge Kat.

The latest stereotype Moore has created is Street Shuffler Les, who apparently loves listening to Newstalk ZB.

"The highlight of Les's day is his 90 minute, 200 metre journey down to the shops to buy the daily paper and some milk," Moore begins.

"He doesn't really need milk, but he uses it as an excuse to get out of the house each morning. All going well, he'll bump into the usual characters along the way, chat about the weather and the state of the roads and if he's lucky someone might ask him for directions!

"Once home, Les makes a fresh brew, cracks open the Scotch Fingers and settles down in his favourite chair to while away the morning listening to Newstalk ZB. Rest up Les, you deserve it."

A favourite among Kiwis on social media is Sunday Mall Crystal.

"Crystals can be seen shuffling their way around the malls of New Zealand, usually moving between the foodcourt and The Warehouse," Moore writes about his creation.

"Crystal had a big night last night, so she isn't feeling fantastic, but it's nothing that can't be cured with a diet coke and feed of Maccas or piled high plate of sweet and sour pork."

And who hasn't met handy man Logistics Company Matty?

"Matty loves his family, his footy, his 2003 HSV Clubsport and putting in an honest day's work," Moore writes.

"But most of all, Matty loves early Friday afternoon knockoff. You'll see Matty and the rest of the crew at the local tavern laughing boisterously as they demolish golden jug after golden jug. Don't forget to take the empties back up to the bar Matty!"

If these two don't fit your stereotype, how about 8 Week Challenge Kat?

"Kat said 2018 was going to be her year, and so far she's made the absolute most of it!" the Facebook post reads.

"Work is going well, her meal prep is on point and she finally began her fitness journey. Earlier in the year she completed the Queenstown 10k and hopes to step up and do the half marathon next time.

"In a few months she's heading to Thailand for a girls trip with her bestie Beck, so they're both working hard on their beach bodies. Treat yo'self Kat, live your best life!"

Another drawing, Backyard Scotty, is the guy we have all met a BBQ at some point.

"Parties at Scotty's place are usually pretty solid. The lads come around early so they can have yarns while standing around their noisily idling rotaries," the description reads.

"As the day progresses, the duty free bourbon (from a recent trip to Oz) flows and the Salmonella Dub gets louder.

"Night falls and things get a little more rowdy, Aaron has already passed out on the picnic table, and it's just a matter of time until Scotty breaks out the old BMX to perform a few stunts. Just another classic do at Scotty's place."

The majority of Moore's fan base is US-based, but his following has spiked after his "People of New Zealand" series, with more than 96,000 followers on Instagram and 27,000 on Facebook.

Moore told Newshub he wanted to showcase "positive characters" and include "something in every character that we can all relate to".

You can view all of Moore's "People of New Zealand" series and other artwork on his Instagram page or Facebook page.