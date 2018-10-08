A woman's "rules" list for her boyfriend has sparked fury after going viral on social media.

The contract had 22 rules on things he couldn't do without his girlfriend, with "important" words underlined and circles.

The list was shared on Twitter after a man discovered the list in a new car following a trade-in.

List includes rules such as not taking longer than 10 minutes to text her back, also stating that she will "kill" him if she catches him hanging around other girls. Photo / Twitter

"Your friends will rarley [sic] be allowed over and you are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week," the list reads.

Other rules included, "You are NOT allowed to drink unless I am with you" with the scariest one reading "If I catch you around girls I kill you."

Although the original post has since been deleted, Bored Panda reports that one user wrote: "Yikes, get a new girlfriend."

Another commented: "If you have to preserve possible evidence about your girlfriend, you have the wrong girlfriend. Just walk away."

Another user wrote: "Guessing he cheated, and this is the negotiation after."

But someone replied: "She sounds crazy but it also sounds like he cheated and she took him back."