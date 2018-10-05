A beach barbeque with school kids, a twilight walk through treetops and a stop at Wellington's beachside Maranui Cafe - perhaps with a serving of Queen Sally's vegan goodness bowl - it's all on the Royal to-do list of New Zealand.

Kensington Palace has released the itinerary for the upcoming New Zealand tour by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - to much excitement and nervous anticipation.

In three weeks the couple will be officially welcomed at Government House followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. From there the newly married couple will spend time on matters very close to their hearts.

Both proud conservationists, the couple will walk among Kiwi flora and fauna at the celebrated Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua.

Co-founder Bruce Thomasen says he is "absolutely thrilled" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the attraction during their day in Rotorua on Wednesday 31 October.

"We understand that the Duke and Duchess have a special interest in conservation and the Treewalk provides a truly unique perspective of the Whakarewarewa Forest and its flora and fauna," Thomasen said.

"It also showcases the sort of design and innovation that New Zealand has become known for through its David Trubridge features.

The forest walk, which can happen during the day or at night by fairy-light, was named in The New York Times' Top 52 Places to Visit list.

Thomasen said hosting the Royal couple was a huge privilege.

"The Royal visit will put Rotorua and New Zealand on a global stage and we are truly proud to play a small part in their itinerary."

For Meghan Markle, who as a child lobbied a dishwashing soap manufacturer to change its sexist TV commercial, there will be a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand.

On Monday there are plans to explore our windswept capital before stopping at the eclectic beachside Maranui Cafe to meet young people from mental health projects in New Zealand.

Three will be bushwalking at the Abel Tasman National Park with a welcome from local iwi and a focus on environmental issues and conversation.

A relaxed beach barbeque with school children and local ambassadors is also on the to-do list.

In Auckland Royal-watchers might sneak a peek at the couple during a public walk at the Viaduct Harbour, before they attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

There was a very strong focus on young people in New Zealand with reception guests mostly young people who were making "significant" contributions to the wellbeing of their communities, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Duke and Duchess have a particular interest in youth, mental health and conservation, and they will have the opportunity to meet many New Zealanders working in those important areas, while also getting to enjoy some of our unique environment," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Duke and Duchess will be travelling to New Zealand with a number of our Invictus athletes on the same plane and I look forward to meeting them when they land."