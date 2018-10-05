

Hastings resident Elizabeth Beall is still slightly in awe after receiving a written response to a spontaneous letter she penned to the Queen of England.

The former Hastings District Libraries children's libraries wrote to Her Royal Highness after participating in the recent "Turn up the Heat" winter reading challenge run by Hastings District Libraries.

The challenge set certain tasks for participants such as reading a book in a different format (graphic, eBook, audio book) to exploring a book of poetry, listening to a podcast or reading a book about someone you'd swap life with.

Beal took up most of the 12 challenges, but it was reading about the life swap that prompted her to write to the Queen.

"I wanted to tell her what a good job she had done and how much I admired her," she said.

In her handwritten letter she told the Queen about the reading challenge and explained why she chose her as the subject for a life swap.

"The reason I picked you is not the castles and the places you live in, but that you have done your duty so well over the years and have had a long and loving relationship with the your husband Prince Phillip.

"You and your husband are very well loved. I just wanted you to know how much I admire you and think you have done a wonderful job over the years. It must be very hard to be nice to everyone and keep your own views private.

"I am happy with my life, but if I had to choose, yours would be the life I choose because you are loved very much," she wrote.

Much to Beall's delight, she received a response from the Queen's Lady in Waiting (another Elizabeth) who thanked her for her letter about the reading challenge.

"The Queen has been deeply moved by the affectionate loyalty she has received throughout her long reign and Her Majesty is most grateful for your warm sentiments of appreciation for herself and The Duke of Edinburgh.

"I am to thank you, very much, for your kind words and thoughtfulness in writing as you did."

Receiving that letter made Beall's week.

"I thought that I would maybe get a response, but a lot of people these days don't reply when you write to them, so it was very nice in this day and age to get a reply."

"If anyone has ever thought of writing to the Royal family then I would definitely recommend it, it's just really nice to let people know what you think."

A strong Royal enthusiast, Beall says she's very much looking forward to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex's visit to New Zealand later this month, but doesn't think she will make it to either location.

"It's an expensive trip, I'll probably just watch it on TV."

"I saw Princess Diana when she came to visit New Zealand in the 80s, I was in Wellington taking part in a library programme at the time and I ran down the street to snap a photo, it was just an amazing experience."