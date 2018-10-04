Gisele Bündchen eats meat just twice a month, consumes only goat and sheep cheese, and drinks beet juice when she is menstruating - but the supermodel doesn't believe she is particularly strict when it comes to her diet.

In her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the 38-year-old describes in detail the whole-food, plant-based diet that her entire family follows thanks to their personal chef, Susan, who comes to their home five days a week.

After oil-pulling and meditating first thing in the morning, Gisele says she begins her days with a glass of lukewarm water combined with half a lemon.

For breakfast, she makes her children, Benjamin, eight, and Vivian, five, "gluten-free toast with almond butter and honey, or eggs with sliced avocado, or a bowl of cut-up apples and berries with coconut yogurt."

Advertisement

READ MORE: • Gisele Bundchen reveals she was blindsided when husband had baby with ex

If she doesn't end up nibbling on their breakfasts, she likes to have a glass of green juice while making her kids' lunches.

Gisele's typical juice recipe includes celery, cucumbers, half of a red or green apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon juice, and sometimes she adds kale or beets.

"If I'm having period, I'll often just do beets and lemon for extra iron and vitamin C," she explains.

However, she will opt for a smoothie made up of fresh or frozen berries, some cacao, hemp seed, flax seed, chia seed, and a 'splash' of coconut milk if she has a grueling workout planned that day.

Depending on how she is feeling, she also sometimes adds banana, almond butter, or protein powder to the mix.

For lunch, she typically has a salad with seed crackers and avocado or a bowl of soup with chickpeas and vegetables. In the summer, she likes to make homemade springs rolls with tahini sauce.

The majority of their meals consist of "raw or lightly steamed vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, with the occasional small piece of meat or seafood added into the mix."

After dinner, Gisele says she likes to make chamomile tea for her and her kids, but she tries not to drink anything when she is eating.

She explains her mother taught her and her sisters "that it's too hard on the digestive system," so she refrains from drinking during meals. After she is done eating, she waits at least 30 minutes before having any liquids.

Gisele says she is 'such a big snacker,' but she opts for nuts and hummus with veggies instead of processed snacks like chips and crackers.

Although Gisele and her husband, Tom Brady, 41, are widely believed to lead gluten- and dairy-free lifestyles, she says that's not the case.

"I happen to love eating goat cheese and sheep cheese, though I have stayed away from cow dairy ever since I had a test that showed I have an intolerance to it," she explains.

At home, they drink homemade coconut milk (her favorite) as well as almond milk and hemp milk.

Gisele insists that when friends come over for dinner, she will serve a cheese platter with nuts and honey.

"Not five pounds of cheese, mind you, but a small portion—a Midnight Moon, a Manchego, and maybe some cashew cheese," she says.

:I think it's difficult to deprive yourself of something you love, and I happen to love cheese. I just eat it sparingly."

She and her family will occasionally eat organic, whole grain wheat, and they have pasta about once a week. However, it is usually gluten-free rice pasta or quinoa pasta because she thinks it "tastes better than wheat pasta anyway."

Gisele, who says she is "not too strict" with her diet, claims to have quite the sweet tooth, though most of their "desserts are a blend of avocado and coconut", which she believes are the best fats she and her family can eat.

They use fresh honey and dates to sweeten things, but she admits to loving dark chocolate.

"I have chocolate every day, even if it's only a bite; and if I have PMS, it's going to be way more than a bite," she explains.

Interestingly enough, she says she always has a small dessert after lunch.