Rural Auckland is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for food royalty Heston Blumenthal, who's scheduled for a visit.

The British celebrity chef will be visiting Kauri Bay's Boomrock estate on Tuesday October 30, and cooking for a guest list of around 100 to promote his new Everdure BBQ range.

Blumenthal will be staying at Te Hihi Estate - a lush six-bedroom mansion previously owned by businessman Eric Watson. The house often served as a retreat for corporates and celebrities.

It was sold near the end of last year for more than $14 million.

Advertisement

Three chefs from Heston's Fat Duck restaurant will accompany him at the estate, which has a nine-hole golf course and a polo field.

Those lucky enough to score an invite will be treated to a multi-course degustation menu cooked on Blumenthal's luxury BBQs.

Invites have not yet been sent out, but the list is said to include top Kiwi chefs along with other public figures.

The menu was still under wraps, according to Boomrock owner Ollie Ormond.

However, the team was expecting great things from the chef, who was best known for his quirky interpretations on classic dishes. Snail porridge, a favourite on The Fat Duck menu, was one such example - sardine on toast sorbet was another.

"It will be a showcase with him on centre stage and everybody watching," Ormond said.

Ormond would be working the event, but was hoping he and his team would have the opportunity to enjoy Blumenthal's culinary skills.

"I'm sure there will be a couple of plates around afterwards - the guys will be straight into that."

It was not the famous chef's first visit to New Zealand - he was here for a flying visit back in 2012 when he presented an exclusive "one night only" cooking event at Auckland's Aotea Centre.

Back in the United Kingdom he is most famous for his appearance on TV show Heston's Feasts, and his restaurant in the Berkshire Village of Bray - The Fat Duck.

The Fat Duck, a Michelin three-star restaurant, has been voted Best Restaurant in the world, as well as being named the best restaurant in Britain by the prestigious Good Food Guide.

The restaurant charged more than $500 for its tasting menu.