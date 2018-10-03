Incredible footage shows the moment three young boys take on a monster snake as it tries to kill their pet dog.

The huge snake is seen wrapped around the lower body and hind legs of the pet dog which is heard squealing as it attempts to run.

The dog then sits upright, with the snake still latched onto its body, as the eldest-looking boy attempts to hit its head with what looks like a metal pole.

The two younger boys then try to cajole the snake to loose its vice-like grip on their pooch by hurling large leaves at it.

The dog appears more dazed than distressed as the kids battle the reptile, news.com.au reported.

The boys turn the dog's body from side to side to help throw off the snake but only manage to tear part of the serpent away from their dog.

But, they manage to unravel the snake, with two boys holding either side of the snake — a task that at first appears exceedingly difficult.

The dog then leaps out of snakes grip, releasing a squealing like sound as it runs off.

The canine appeared unhurt by the assault. As for the serpent, its fate unknown.

The older boy is seen holding the writhing snake up by its head in silent victory, its length exceeding his height.

It is not clear where the video was filmed.