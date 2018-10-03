The Chocolate & Coffee Show is on this weekend. Ahead of the event, we enlisted an expert to demonstrate the simple - but often missed - elements that make a perfect coffee.

There's nothing quite like waking up and indulging in a cup of coffee that's been brewed to perfection.

The aroma of freshly ground beans, a dash of milk, and most importantly, your lucky mug.

Sounds like the perfect start to the day, right?

But have you ever stopped to think that maybe your morning mug could be better? That maybe you are making a crucial coffee error and not living your best, #blessed coffee life?

In order to make sure you are starting your day with the best boost, we enlisted the help of NZ Specialty Coffee Association president and owner of Jack's Coffee, David Burton, to share his five simple steps for the perfect brew.

The right vessel

No, we aren't talking about your trusty Kmart geometric mug, we're talking plungers.

Rather than forking out for an expensive espresso machine, Burton recommends getting yourself a good coffee plunger.

Fresh coffee

According to Burton, there's nothing worse than coffee made using stale beans. He uses the analogy of drinking Champagne - you wouldn't accept a glass of bubbles that's lost its fizz, would you?

"It's very important to get fresh coffee. When I am talking about fresh coffee, I'm talking about as if it was Champagne, the bubbles are still coming out of the glass."

So how fresh are we talking? Beans roasted in the last couple of days are best. Anything over a few weeks old is best left on the shelf.

The right grind

Grinding your coffee as you're about to drink it is also a key element for the perfect cup.

Burton suggests picking up a small coffee bean grinder, which you can measure the right amount of coffee directly into.

For plunger coffee, Burton recommends 45g of coffee beans per plunger.

Don't fight the plunger

Fighting against your plunger is a crucial mistake. Instead, Burton says it should be done with minimal force, and if you hit a speed bump, simply lift the lever back up slightly to release pressure.

"Some of the mistakes I see customers making, is that they actually attack the plunge. The idea of plunging is that you should be able to do it with your finger," Burton shared.

Should you sip or wait?

People are often confused about how long to leave their coffee once they've plunged it. But Burton is firmly of the opinion you should drink it straight away.

"Some people talk about leaving it for 5 minutes. I'm a firm believer that as soon as you pour the water in, stir it, plunge it straight away and it's ready to drink."

Talk to an expert

To try some of the best coffee New Zealand has to offer, check out The Chocolate & Coffee Show this Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7 at The Cloud.

Over 80 of New Zealand's most innovative food businesses, artisan chocolate producers, coffee roasters and much more will be on display.

