Kiwi celebrity Nadia Lim has given birth to her second child - a son named River.

The 32-year-old former MasterChef winner shared the good news with her fans via social media today.

Posting a photo of herself - with her wee boy cuddled up in a white blanket - she is seen holding up one of his hands as she smiles to the camera.

"Whose tiny hand is that poking out? Introducing ... River!''

Advertisement

And it seems River's arrival possibly caught everyone off guard, with Lim explaining he was born a week before his due date.

Whose tiny hand is that poking out? Introducing....River!!!👼🏼Born a week early on Monday evening in a somewhat... Posted by Nadia Lim on Wednesday, 26 September 2018

"Born a week early on Monday evening in a somewhat impromptu but wonderful home birth!

"All I can say is thank goodness for [husband] Carlos' backpack liner - or the carpet would have been a write-off,'' she laughed.

Lim, a co-founder of My Food Bag, and husband Carlos Bagrie are also parents to 2-year-old son Bodhi. He was born in April, 2016.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations and best wishes for the young family and new bub.