Tony Hawk is the most well-known skater in the world, at least by name.

Here's a picture of his face, as a refresher.

Tony Hawk simply looks like a normal, not-so-famous dude. Photo / Getty

As it turns out, most people don't recognise his face, even when they have his name right there in front of them.

TSA agent (checking my ID): "Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!"

Me: exactly

Her: "Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days"

Me: this — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

Sometimes they get there..

Guy at grocery store:

"you ever get mistaken for Tony Hawk... or are you Tony Hawk?

Me: both! — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 14, 2018

girl at restaurant: "Are you Tony Hawk?" me: "Yes." her: "Why?" I had no idea how to answer. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 26, 2009

Mostly they don't.

TSA agent (staring intently): I’m trying to figure out who you look like before checking your ID.

Me: ok

TSA: that cyclist Armstrong!

Nearby agent: that ain’t Lance Armstrong

Me: he’s right

TSA: oh you look like that skateboarder (checks ID). Same last name too! Crazy!

Me: crazy — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 21, 2018

guy at restaurant: "you famous?"

me: I think that depends on who you ask

him: "anyone ever tell you that you look like Tom Brady?"

me: never — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 17, 2017

Sometimes he takes pity on them..

To clarify: my legal name is Anthony



TSA agent checks my ID, looks at me, looks at ID, looks back at me quizzically and loudly says

"Tony Hawk's my favorite skater"

Me: I’ll tell him. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 21, 2018

Dude at gas station in Iowa: "Anyone ever tell you that you look like a young Tony Hawk?" He is my new favorite person. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 17, 2014

guy on escalator: Hey are you Tony Hawk?

me: yes

him: you still skate?

me: yes, quite often

him: but you're not that recognizable!

me: I'm not sure what that means... but you recognized me, so here we are

him: [blank stare]

- escalator ends - — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 12, 2018

But mostly he just coasts.

Woman on plane retrieving her luggage in the overhead:

"Who's skateboard is this? It's blocking my bag"

me: that's mine, you can pass it here

her: "It's yours? You ride it?

me: yes

her: "Are you any good at it?"

me: sometimes

her: cackles maniacally, exits plane — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 16, 2018

Thanks for sharing, Tony. You're a legend, even if peole can't see what's right in front of them.