Thousands of British women are dying young because they have adopted men's unhealthy lifestyles, experts warn.

A major study reveals the UK has the fourth highest premature death rate for women in wealthy Western nations for diabetes, heart disease, cancer and lung disease.

A 30-year-old British woman now has a 9 per cent chance of dying by 70 from one of these illnesses, largely driven by smoking, drinking and obesity.

Only the US, the Netherlands and Denmark perform worse among the 25 high-income Western countries.

Advertisement

Lead author Majid Ezzati, a professor at Imperial College London, said social equality meant unhealthy lifestyles once the domain of men were now putting women at risk. "If women live like men, they will die like men," he said.

Last month a global study revealed British women drink as much as men, making them the eighth heaviest drinkers in the world.