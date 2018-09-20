Alita Brydon was sure she'd found "The One".

The Melbourne woman thought she had found her perfect match on the dating site and the pair exchanged messages for a while before meeting up "in real life".

They talked for hours about everything, from the most mundane daily life details to the most personal and intimate confessions.

The chats lasted all day long every day even sending each other photos of their meals and anything else that helped them feel closer.

Brydon and her Tinder match lived two hours apart so meeting up took a while.

When they finally found a date that suited both of them to meet, they decided to finally go for a drink and talk face-to-face.

Brydon told MamaMia things seemed perfect when they first met in person.

"Without saying a word he laid his lips on me, laid his palm on my lower back and kissed me. It was happening. Everything was coming together," she said.

The two had a great time in their evening together and Brydon went home feeling like she had truly found her match.

The next morning, she woke up and reached for her phone to check for a message from him (there was usually one).

She had a text message but not from him. The five words in that message changed everything: "Stay away from my boyfriend".

Brydon and the woman talked and figured out what happened: after matching with Brydon, the man had met the other woman and been dating her since. He had already met her family and they were going to move in together.

Her world was turning upside down.

"I would never pursue a man who had a partner. And I would do anything to undo hurt caused to the woman I upset. But I did not know," Brydon said.

"So, all I can take from the experience is a piercing and cold lesson. Be careful who you trust."