Television's brightest stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at LA's Microsoft Theatre today.

Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the ceremony, with The Handmaid's Tale, Game of Thrones and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story among the most-nominated programs.

White dresses appear to be the top trend for this year's carpet, with an early highlight spotted on Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, who's turned up in Nike joggers, leggings and a jumper.

We've rounded up the best and boldest looks of the 2018 Emmy's red (it's actually cream) carpet.

Jenifer Lewis

This is one entertainment industry veteran who clearly knows these nights can be long and uncomfortable. So she dressed accordingly.

Of course, there's also a political element to Lewis' choice of attire: With Nike under fire for featuring controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its latest campaign, Lewis' outfit could be a read as a show of support for the brand.

Jenifer Lewis. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

In her short red carpet life, Millie Bobby Brown has never put a foot wrong. And it looks like her perfect score is set to continue with this totally age-appropriate dress that's just the right ratio of cutesy and grown up.

Milly Bobby Brown. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, showing support for boyfriend and Emmy's co-host Colin Jost, dazzled in a white sequin number featuring a thigh-high split and strappy silver stilettos.

Actor Scarlett Johansson and host Colin Jost. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Beil and Justin Timberlake

Carrying on the white trend, Jessica Biel and the oh-so-handsome Justin Timberlake made a true Hollywood style entrance in these coordinating ensembles.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Photo / Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This is Us star wowed in a sequin black and gold gown, complete with simple beachy waves and a smokey eye.

Mandy Moore. Photo / Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell knew the trendy colour this year and she owned it like the red carpet veteran she is.

Kristen Bell. Photo / Getty Images

Allison Janney

Cutting a svelte figure, Allison Janney is a perfectly poised knockout in purple glitter. Her look is a clever choice with the thigh-high split of her dress offset by the elegance of the draped sleeve work.

Allison Janney. Photo / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Proving again why they are one of our favourite Hollywood couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend set photographers into a frenzy with their usual adorable antics.

While Teigen chose a dramatic sequin gown, John chose something a little more, well.... legendary.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo / Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Talk about a "wow" moment. Zuri Hall commanded the carpet in this stunning blush gown. The dramatic neckline and over the top bow take this look to the next level.

Zuri Hall. Photo / Getty Images

The cast of Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown has us screaming "yassss" as they made their Emmy's 2018 appearance.

From Karamo's riding boots, to Jonathan's purple silk evening bag, everything about these five looks was perfection.

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown. Photo / Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

Our favourite Stars Hollow local, looked pretty in pink on the carpet. While the colours look stunning on the star, we aren't sold on the broach combo.

Alexis Bledel. Photo / Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Proving he's still the Gilmore Girl's heartthrob we remember, Milo Ventimiglia looked serious and sophisticated in this chic white jacket, complete with black bow tie and coordinating buttons.

Milo Ventimiglia. Photo / Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

Late Late Show host, James Corden, brought a bit of colour to the carpet in this striking blue tuxedo jacket. His wife Julia nailed classic chic in a black lace gown and strappy heels.

James Corden and Julia Carey. Photo / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish certainly made a rainbow connection on the 2018 carpet. The comedian looked like she was having a blast as she twirled and struck a pose in the bright ensemble.

Tiffany Haddish. Photo / Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

The ever-stylish model and actress stunned in Tiffany blue. The look was perfectly paired with a velvet hair bow and simple accessories.