When it comes to break-ups, people often talk of there being a particular moment that made them realise their relationship was over.

For one woman, this moment came when she found a text on her husband's phone — that revealed the cruel nickname he'd given her.

The woman has detailed her heartbreaking situation by revealing that the split came when their son was just two-years-old.

Speaking to Mamamia anonymously, she said she "didn't see it coming, but should have", and wrote: "From the moment our son was born, nothing changed for my husband.

"He absolutely hated telling me what his plans were.

"As a result of his disinterest in participating in our adjusted family life, our marriage, where we had once been 'best friends' and an equal partnership, floundered."

She continued: "We fought and fought about it; I just needed something from him to show we made a difference."

While her husband was in the shower one morning, the woman noticed that his phone "kept pinging".

She thought she'd check if it was something urgent, but discovered it was just his friends from a sports club talking about a post-match session they'd been at the night before.

She continued: "I knew it had been big, because I'd heard him get in at midnight.

"This morning, he'd woken at 8am and headed straight for the shower, without even checking in on me and the baby in the kitchen.

"But evidently, my husband had made the time to send a few replies.

"I didn't know what to make of his last one, which read: 'Don't think I can make it tonight. SWMBO will say no.'"

When she confronted him, he casually told her it stood for "She Who Must Be Obeyed".

At this point, the woman "felt like she'd been slapped in the face".

She says it had never been a matter of him "obeying" her, writing: "It's called respect for your family.

"Courtesy in checking with them to see if you're needed — to let them know what your plans are."

Despite the fact that they'd been together for 10 years, she took her son and left the next week as he "valued them so little".