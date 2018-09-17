Anyone who's used a dating app will likely have their fair share of cringeworthy stories - but one California woman's tale of her date-from-hell may just take the cake.

Ryann Miller posted a Twitter thread this week about her recent rendezvous with a man named Brandon whom she met on Bumble, detailing his inconsiderate behavior on the date before he allegedly stiffed her with a $70 check and later twisted the knife by sending a text calling her 'fatty'.

The 28-year-old's thread has since gone viral on social media as hundreds of fellow bad-date victims express their condolences and share similar stories, the MailOnline reported.

Miller began her story on Friday in a tweet that read: "Hello, Twitter! Welcome to the @bumble date from hell: a thread."

In the next tweet she introduces the date in question, 38-year-old Brandon, along with a picture from his profile before launching into the story.

"We decided on a bar on Main Street and sat down for drinks. The whole way to the bar he talked about bad dates he had, so I shared a few as well. When we sat down, he continued to s**t all over girls my age and our expectations of men," she wrote.

"Anyway, he was completely rude to our waitress because she didn't walk over to our table fast enough when he finished his first beer. He threw his menu on the floor like a literal baby and then spoke to her in a disgustingly sarcastic and degrading tone."

She went on: "He asked me if he was being an asshole and I said yes. He then went on to tell me to lighten up and a bunch of other irrelevant nonsense.

"Three beers and a steak dinner later, he asks if I mind if he uses the restroom. Personally, he can't walk away from the table fast enough so I can use my phone for more than 5 seconds without feeling like a jerk."

The following tweet, number eight in the thread, shows a picture of a text Brandon sent minutes later, which reads: "Thanks for dinner! Hard no welcome to Cali fatty."

Her response to that text was a brief: "Are you serious".

In the next several tweets Ryann writes: "I sit there for a minute and process what just happened, then I realise that this bill still needs to be paid. I walk up the waitress at @hbblonde and tell her what happened.

"She walks away for a few and comes back and tells me her manager says that the $50 bill still needs to be paid. Mind you, all I had was a $6 beer."

Bringing the story to a close, Ryann wrote: "The worst part about all of this? He's a FATHER! To GIRLS!!! And @haann143 [Ryann's friend Hannah Miller] did some further digging and found that his Instagram is full of racist posts, and creeper shots of people he considers 'fat'.

"Moral of the story: do your research FIRST, gal pals. We are all beautiful women who deserve to be loved, regardless of our size, race, ability, sexuality, WHATEVER. Don't ever let anybody make you feel anything different. WE. ARE. WORTHY. #ryannout."

Hours later, after the thread had already received hundreds of reactions on Twitter, Ryann tweeted that she'd reached out to Bumble to delete Brandon's account, which they quickly did.

It does not appear that the Brandon in question has reacted to the saga.

DailyMail.com reached out to Ryann for comment. She said she has been using dating apps for several years.

