Prince Harry has revealed he still "panics" when he bumps into the Queen walking along the corridors of Buckingham Palace, despite being her grandson.

Speaking in a new documentary that explores behind-the-scenes moments of the Royal family, the Duke of Sussex recounts to visitors that he still gets nervous when he sees the Queen coming.

Addressing a group of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean, who are spending time at the palace as part of a new scheme headed up by the Queen, the newlywed Duke offers some words of encouragement.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

"You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have - and you've only been here two weeks," he says. "Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

Advertisement

The two part ITV series, Queen of the World, also gains exclusive access to a collection of private home films to show the Queen's role as head of the Commonwealth.

Claudine Jeffrey is one of the group visiting from Antigua to work in Buckingham Palace. Speaking in the documentary she says: "It's a fun place to work. I say it's an adventure every day because every day it is always something different.

"You never find that you are doing the same thing so that's really amazing because I love a challenge and I don't like to be bored…to find myself in Buckingham Palace, it is beyond my wildest imaginations."

Anthony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Royal Household, added: "Our Caribbean scholars are eight fabulous young people. This very much was an attempt to reach out and see what more we can do to involve the Caribbean realms particularly in the royal household, so it's very, very special."

During the show The Duchess of Sussex is reunited with her wedding gown and veil for the first time since her wedding day as Royal Collection specialists prepare the dress for a new exhibition.

HRH The Princess Royal also reminisces on her first trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia with her brother Prince Charles, after six months apart from their parents during the great post-Coronation Commonwealth tour.