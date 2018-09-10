Kensington Palace has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, will visit New Zealand later this year.

The Royals will arrive in Wellington and visit Abel Tasman National Park, Auckland and Rotorua between October 28 and November 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the announcement.

"It's wonderful news that the Duke and Duchess are coming to New Zealand as part of their first major tour outside the United Kingdom. I know they will receive a very warm Kiwi welcome wherever they go," Ardern said.

Advertisement

"I hope many New Zealanders will have the opportunity to see the Duke and Duchess as they visit some of our beautiful provinces and national parks, and experience our hospitality."

Harry and Meghan will arrive in New Zealand after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney and visiting Fiji and Tonga.

The pair got married earlier this year in May and the New Zealand visit will be a part of their first major tour outside the United Kingdom.

Both have visited the country separately in the past - Meghan travelled around the country in 2015 and Harry has been here previously on Royal duties.

After some advice from her former Suits star Gabriel Macht, Meghan ventured around the country in a campervan with a friend.

Prince Harry also visited the country in 2015, his Royal Highness undertook an official Royal tour in May following an invitation from the Government.

On the journey, he visited Wellington, Stewart Island, Christchurch, Whanganui and Auckland.

Dates and details of the Royal trip

• Arrive in Wellington on Sunday, October 28.

• Visit Abel Tasman National Park on Monday, October 29.

• Visit Auckland on Tuesday, October 30.

• Visit Rotorua on Wednesday, October 31.

• Depart New Zealand on Thursday, November 1.