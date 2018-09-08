When it comes to perfecting yoga's famous downward dog pose, it's time the experts stepped in to lend a paw, one Auckland yoga instructor says.

Professional dancer and yoga teacher Taane Mete brought "Doga" to the city yesterday as he let the dogs out and into three yoga classes at Grey Lynn's Barkley Manor "dog-care" centre.

The classes were organised to promote a new dog food delivery business Paw Paw, which aims to do for pet owners what Uber Eats and My Food Bag does for humans.

Mete was joined by about 180 Aucklanders at the classes, who rolled out their mats to relax tired muscles and minds alongside their furry friends.

Bobbi and owner Kelly Coll. Photo / Doug Sherring

But while most dogs were expected to concentrate less on their breathing and more on tail-wagging, there was one pose Mete thought they could help with.

"When it's time for downward dog, we should have plenty of examples to call on," he said.

The classes were more social than serious yoga, but Mete thought they had created such a buzz that there might be a bit of demand for regular Doga sessions.

And, given the NZ Companion Animal Council reports that Kiwis own more pets per household than any other country in the world, apart from the United States, Mete could be right.

New Zealanders spent $1.8 billion last year insuring, feeding and caring for the country's 4.6 million pets.

It's a growing industry business partners Annika Bennett and Charlotte Marshall hope to capitalise on.

Their new Paw Paw service allows pet owners anywhere in the country to order deliveries of "premium", dog food packs, which arrive at their door every two weeks and can include dog biscuits, canned foods, fresh veggies and snacks.

Kelly Coll and Bobbi try out dog yoga. Photo / Doug Sherring

There are 18 packs to choose from catering for puppies, senior dogs, gluten-free diets and those wanting gourmet or basic choices.

Launched this week, Paw Paw had already sent orders across the country from Invercargill and Dunedin in the south to Northland, Bennett said.

She and Marshall started the company because people often told them they were "time-poor", yet wanted to feed their dogs healthy food.

"We thought, 'Why isn't someone doing a My Food Bag type model that turns up every fortnight and it's got all your dogs needs in it'," she said.

While busy promoting her company at yesterday's Barkley Manor event, Bennett, who left her two canine pals at home in Hawke's Bay, still planned to make time to "borrow a dog" and try out the Doga classes.

Having never been to one, she joked it had the potential to be a dog's breakfast. But in the end, she said, it was tonnes of fun.