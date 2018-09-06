Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 100 Days of Peace benefit concert in London last night and while at first the Duchess' choice of blue dress appeared conventional enough, Twitter users quickly went into overdrive.

Markle stole the show in a bright blue Jason Wu dress and Aquazzura pumps - but the ruffled front of the dress was enough to send social media users down a spiral of completely unfounded pregnancy rumours.

// She looks pregnant 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/txbpiCo8jV — Meghan Markle (@MeghanrMarklee) September 6, 2018

Am i the only one the see pregnant? — ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) September 6, 2018

I have a feeling Meghan Markle is pregnant... — Denisse Hernandez (@dizzydinstyle) September 6, 2018

It seems royal fans are desperate for another royal baby as even when, a few days ago, the Duchess stepped out in a slim-fitting outfit, the rumours of pregnancy still floated around: