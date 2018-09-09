If you haven't relied on a box of Roses as an end of year thank you to a teacher, a last minute Christmas gift for Dad, or as a "thank you very much for feeding Stanley", are you really even a Kiwi?

Over 70 years, Cadbury Roses and that ear-worm of a jingle became the classic Kiwi way to say "thank you".

Everyone has their favourite - here's looking at you strawberry crème -and their arch nemesis that sits alone in the box for weeks after it's been gifted.

Now, much like the plotline to some early 2000s reality shows, the popular Kiwi chocolate box has had a makeover.

The shape of each chocolate is a little different too with more decorative details and rounder, smoother shapes - making them even easier to gobble up, right?

The Herald has the first look at its latest evolution, including a variety of new and reinvented flavours.

The flavours

Two completely new flavours are white chocolate raspberry, the first ever white chocolate treat in the box, and a vanilla nougat option.

The newly updated packaging. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, some favourites have had a facelift too, with the classic after dinner treat, peppermint crème, evolving into peppermint crème crunch.

Other flavours that have undergone an update include hazelnut crème crisp, Turkish delight, hazelnut swirl, caramel deluxe, classic caramel, dark mocha nougat and classic milk.

Senior Marketing Manager at Mondelēz International, Melanie Yates, says Cadbury Roses has continued to evolve through the decades.

"The success of Cadbury Roses is testament to this much loved product's ability to continually evolve, offering flavours like Mandarin Cream in the 50s, Peppermint Cordial in the 70s and Lemon Cheesecake in the early 2000s," says Melanie Yates, Senior Marketing Manager at Mondelēz International.

The new white chocolate and raspberry flavour. Photo / Supplied

No more loose choccies in the box

As well as mixing things up with what's inside the packaging, those loosey-goosey wrappers have also had an update following customer complaints: Instead of the old twisty foil, each piece is now sealed - putting an end to those peppermint-creme-smooshed-on-your-hazlenut type atrocities. Phew.

A look at the brand new Roses wrappers. Photo / Supplied

Look out for the new Roses due in stores across the country this week.