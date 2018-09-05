Paediatric resident Brandon Seminatore was doing a month-long rotation at the same neonatal intensive care unit where he was cared for as a newborn when he came across someone from his past.

Long-time nurse Vilma Wong asked Mr Seminatore who he was when she saw him standing near an incubator wearing blue scrubs.

She remembered caring for a baby with the same name whose father was a police officer, The East Bay Times reported.

It turned out to be Seminatore, who is now training to become a child neurologist.

Advertisement

The story of their reunion at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto has gone viral on social media.

Mr Seminatore (pictured with Ms Wong) weighed two pounds and six ounces when he was born in 1990. Photo / Facebook/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

A chance encounter at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has led to a heart-warming reunion between nurse and patient," a post on the hospital's Facebook page read.

"Brandon, one of our paediatric residents, was born 28 years ago in our NICU – then just 29 weeks old. Vilma was his primary care nurse.

"Fast forward nearly 30 years, and Vilma recognised Brandon's name while he was rounding at our hospital. What a memory!"

Paediatric resident Brandon Seminatore (right) was doing a rotation at the same neonatal intensive care unit as nurse Vilma Wong (left) who treated him when he was a premature baby.

A photo of Ms Wong holding a tiny Mr Seminatore was posted to the Facebook along with a picture of the pair reunited.

Mr Seminatore weighed two pounds and six ounces, the size of a small pineapple, when he was born in 1990.