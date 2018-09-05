Paediatric resident Brandon Seminatore was doing a month-long rotation at the same neonatal intensive care unit where he was cared for as a newborn when he came across someone from his past.
Long-time nurse Vilma Wong asked Mr Seminatore who he was when she saw him standing near an incubator wearing blue scrubs.
She remembered caring for a baby with the same name whose father was a police officer, The East Bay Times reported.
It turned out to be Seminatore, who is now training to become a child neurologist.
The story of their reunion at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto has gone viral on social media.
A chance encounter at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has led to a heart-warming reunion between nurse and patient," a post on the hospital's Facebook page read.
"Brandon, one of our paediatric residents, was born 28 years ago in our NICU – then just 29 weeks old. Vilma was his primary care nurse.
"Fast forward nearly 30 years, and Vilma recognised Brandon's name while he was rounding at our hospital. What a memory!"
A photo of Ms Wong holding a tiny Mr Seminatore was posted to the Facebook along with a picture of the pair reunited.
Mr Seminatore weighed two pounds and six ounces, the size of a small pineapple, when he was born in 1990.