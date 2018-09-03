A rail construction worker busting a move on a busy residential road has warmed the hearts of viewers around the world.

Last week Mooney's Rail workers Bruce Carr and Shannon Mooney were on a lunch break when they pulled their phone out and decided to put Carr's dance moves to the test.

Armed with his hi-vis, safety glasses and work boots, Carr stepped out from the vehicle and began to get his groove on to the song Return To Sender.

Carr can be seen lip-syncing and giving a spin for the camera before diving into some classic robot moves.

Company owner Shannon Mooney told the Herald the reaction has been unbelievable and thought the video would be a nice way to have fun on the job while making people smile.

"The reaction has been unbelievable! I've been getting messages from all over the world how it has brought a smile to their faces," Mooney said.

"It certainly has made their day happier they all want to see more dance moves from my Aboriginal brother."

The video, which was filmed in Brisbane, has received more than 352,000 views and been shared more than 6000 times.

It's not the first time workers have been seen pulling off some classic dance moves on the job.

In June a Porirua road worker's enthusiastic dance moves while manning the stop-go sign attracted thousands of views.

Wanganui man Zane Hair and his dog Zeke were passing through Porirua on an adventure when they found themselves stuck in traffic because of roadworks.

But the road worker's happy antics made Zane's 10-minute wait worthwhile after he busted out some hilarious instructions for all to see.

"I only started filming halfway through. I was just cracking up and my dog in the back, Zeke, he was going nuts over it. He must have been going for about 10 minutes," Hair told the Herald.

"We were waiting for a while so the traffic build-up was pretty big. I think he was freaking a little bit because there were quite a lot of cars he was having to get through in the short amount of time.

"Typical Porirua sort of stuff. Everyone else was laughing as well."

In April another Wellington road worker took social media by storm for his dance moves at the end of a busy shift, much to the delight of motorists.

Road worker Ajay Utupo-Vaalepu said he was just "killing time" with his co-worker Toni Finau until it was time to start packing up for the day. Then suddenly his "Friday fun" video went viral.

"We weren't expecting it to be so popular but it sort of blew up," he told the Herald.

The man was complimented online for his moves during what Ajay called the "best siren dance".