Sydney model Sinead McNamara has died while holidaying in Greece, reportedly during a boating accident.

McNamara had been working on a superyacht the Mayan Queen IV for the past four months. The boat is owned by a Mexican billionaire, a mining magnate Alberto Bailleres worth an estimated A$9.6 billion.

Her body was reportedly found hanging from the back of the boat.

The Daily Telegraph reports McNamara's family are unsure of exactly how she died.

"I have unfortunately received the worst news of my life, (Sinead) has passed away," her brother Jake McNamara said.

McNamara's mother, Kylie McNamara, is currently flying to Greece. She was supposed to meet her daughter there for a holiday.

Originally from Port Macquarie, McNamara moved to Sydney five years ago. Her death was confirmed on Saturday but reports indicate she died on Thursday.

There's been an outpouring of grief of McNamara's Instagram profile, from fans of her travel and modelling photography.

"Rest In Peace you gorgeous girl, life is so unfair," wrote @lilyrobinson.

A number of people have also posted comments asking about the circumstances of her death.

McNamara was travelling in the seaside town of Pylos on the southwest coast of Greece.

In her last Instagram post four days ago, McNamara wrote about jetskiing in Komitata, Greece.

McNamara writes on her Instagram page that she is a fan of "camping, 4WD, adventure and travel". She has 12.7k followers on the platform.

Just five days ago on Facebook, McNamara posted a selection of photos with her big sister Lauren, writing "happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an understatement."

The Daily Mail is reporting that McNamara had been working on yachts while travelling in Europe.

Australian YouTube star Alex Hayes posted the news to his social media accounts.

Hayes, who has more than 650k followers on Instagram posted the tragic news in an Instagram story, writing "Life is so precious gone was too soon. Such a beautiful human being. Will cherish all our memories. Rest in Peace you beautiful soul".