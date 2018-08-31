A Trump Organisation executive has reportedly had a wrench thrown in her big day by her groom's alleged mistress.

Last week, Trump executive Brianna Ehland and laundry heir Cory Perlson were married at Long Island's Oheka Castle in a lavish ceremony and reception, the Daily Mail reported.

But before the ceremony, wedding guests learned of an alleged affair between Perlson and Vegas bottle waitress Mayra Angel, according to Page Six .

The profile picture of the account shows a man (presumed to be Perlson) grabbing what appears to be Angel's breasts as she flashes a 'C' tattoo. Photo / via Instagram

Just hours before the pomp and circumstance Angel took to Instagram, posting salacious photos of her with the groom from their alleged affair - using the couple's wedding hashtag for all of their guests to see.

Advertisement

Angel alleges she had an affair with Perlson months before the wedding.

Her Instagram account @a.summer.affair has "adventures with c.", meaning Cory, in the bio followed by a heart.

The profile picture of the account shows a man (presumed to be Perlson) grabbing what appears to be Angel's breasts as she flashes a 'C' tattoo on her rib cage.

Instagram has since removed the photos.

Despite the shocking revelation, the two were married in a lavish ceremony. Photo / via Instagram

The bottle girl posted photos that she claims are proof of the affair and used not only the couple's wedding hashtag #theperlsons, but also geo-tagged each photo with the wedding venue, according to Page Six.

Despite the shocking revelation, the ceremony went on as scheduled and the two were wed.

The bride works as Trump Organisation's social marketing senior manager and appears to be tied with the Trump family as both sons Eric and Don Jr follow her on Instagram.

All the while, Perlson, the son of laundry mogul Gary Perlson, vehemently denies the allegations of a sexual relationship with Angel.

However, sources close to the couple say he met the bottle girl three months ago and the two only met each other on three occasions.

The pair were married in a lavish ceremony. Photo / via Instagram

Perlson's attorney told Page Six that he has filed a restraining order against the woman and is pursuing criminal charges.

"I have not done anything illegal whatsoever," Angel told Page Six. "Nothing I have said has been false information, nor did I try to extort Cory at any point."