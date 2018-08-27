A Bridezilla who disowned friends and family after she tried to charge them $1700 to attend her own wedding has had a taste of her own medicine.

Canadian bride Susan took to Facebook to announce the cancellation of her wedding four days before the event, calling her friends and family "snakes" for not funding her Kardashian-style wedding.

Susan announced her and her partner had split days before their wedding that was set to cost them $60,000.

But after disowning many of her friends, a family member has lifted the lid on what Susan is really like behind closed doors.

And, as expected, the answer was brutal.

An unnamed family member responded to the backlash following Susan's explosive rant, explaining that the bride originally appeared "nice and sweet" but is now glad she "only has to see her once a year".

The insider explained that Susan has major entitlement issues and she had never "known her to be so obnoxious".

While there were no red flags to start with, the family member says Susan's personality began to change a few years ago when she started to become obsessed with the Kardashians.

But it was at her baby shower then things began to spiral out of control after she manipulated friends and family into buying her a $3000 royal baby carriage.

Susan's family member said the family predicted her relationship to fail and that "at her state right now, she sounds like the perfect candidate for a sugar daddy".

The family member went on to describe Susan as "vulgar and incredibly embarrassing".

Read the family member's brutally honest and eye-opening full response to the Bridezilla's rant below:

