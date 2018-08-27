Gemma McCaw has debuted her baby bump in a front row spot at New Zealand Fashion Week's opening show last night, just one month after announcing her pregnancy.

Accompanied by husband and father-to-be, Richie McCaw, the pair were among 350 guests invited to "Mercedes Benz Presents Knuefermann", showing a collection by Kiwi designer Turet Knuefermann.

A look from last night's show, "Mercede's Benz Presents Knuefermann". Photo / Getty Images

The ex-Black Sticks player wore a sage green silk dress with a deep v-neckline and shoes bearing a striking resemblance to the Valentino heels she reportedly wore on her wedding day.

Gemma and Richie McCaw at New Zealand Fashion Week's opening show. Photo / Getty Images

Last month - in a move that echoed Jacinda Adern and Clarke Gayford's baby reveal post - the mum-to-be shared an image to Instagram of two pairs of sports shoes with a tiny pair in the centre.



She captioned her post: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year #overthemoon #mcbaby."

Congratulations quickly flooded in for the pair, including from fellow former Black Sticks player Honor Dillon who wrote: "Congrats Gem! Exciting times."

And New Zealand and South African netball champion Irene van Dyk commented: "Let the fun and games begin! Best present ever."