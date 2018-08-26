With her feet firmly in the royal household, it is critical the Duchess of Sussex adopts the many rules that now govern her life.

It's been a little over two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met. In that time, the 37-year-old has had to rewire the way she speaks, eats, sits and, well, exists.

Royal etiquette might seem frivolous to some, but to experts such as Myka Meier - the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, who spent two years working underneath Charles, The Prince of Wales - it's an important nod to respected traditions that have stood for centuries.

Ms Meier told news.com.au the mixture of history and veneration embedded in royal etiquette makes it absolutely critical the Duchess of Sussex adopts the many rules that now govern her life as a working royal.

And so, we asked the expert: How exactly is Meghan Markle performing so far?

British verbiage

While many have noticed the California-born former actress adopt a British twang, Ms Meier discredits rumours the Palace has given Meghan a voice coach as part of her regular princess lessons.

Instead, she says, Meghan would have been encouraged to swap out Americanisms, such as "elevator", for their British alternatives, such as "lift". This shift in her vocabulary has naturally seen a slight change in her accent.

"She has probably received guidance to use sophisticated verbiage as part of the cultural training she would be undertaking," Ms Meier told news.com.au.

"The Duchess of Sussex has been extra cautious about using British verbiage. She's not using slang words, and she's enunciating and articulating everything really quite well, which is great to see."

A short clip featuring Meghan speaking in what appeared to be a posh British accent in June went viral on social media as people were baffled by her new voice.

The "Duchess Slant"

Ms Meier was amused to see feverish commentary around Meghan's duchess slant back in June. When the Duchess had a momentary lapse of concentration during a party at Buckingham Palace and crossed her legs, some went so far as to say her slip-up was "disrespectful to the Queen".

It was a curious moment for Ms Meier, who invented "the duchess slant" in 2013, and saw Meghan's mistake as a blip, not a blunder.

Markle has come under fire for the way she's chosen to sit at royal engagements.

"I created the term, and the truth is there are different versions of it. I can tell you it's just a simple way of sitting that protects vulnerabilities and looks great in photos," Ms Meier said.

While the preferred seated position is for a woman to have her knees together, with one foot under the other, Ms Meier said the commentary on Meghan's faux pas was excessive and unnecessary.

"People are very quick to show everything she's doing wrong, but there's a lot of pressure," Ms Meier added.

British style

Meghan has a team of aides helping her adhere to clothing protocol - which is so strict and detailed it confuses even some of the most committed royalists - which means her attire has been almost faultless.

While Meier conceded there have been one or two slight mistakes - a flash of her black lacy bra at the wedding of Prince Harry's best friend Charlie van Straubenzee last month wasn't ideal – breaking protocol really relies on intent, which has been absent in every case of discretion.

"I firmly believe this was not intentional, it was only moments later that her garment was buttoned up again," Ms Meier told news.com.au.

"Anything that's accidental or unintentional would never be considered a break in protocol."

The only steadfast rule the Queen has for clothing is that royal women always pair dresses and skirts with nude pantyhose - something Meghan ignored right up until the moment she was officially a working royal.

"During the day pantyhose or tights are seen as the most conservative, the most formal, and the most professional in the role of a working royal," Ms Meier said.

Meeting and greeting

Perhaps Meghan's strongest area is how she engages with fans, Ms Meier said, adding that she is a natural with the public.

"The Duchess of Cambridge had 10 years to perfect everything, Meghan Markle had under a year to become a Duchess, and so far she's doing wonderfully," Ms Meier said.

When it comes to formally acknowledging senior royals in the Palace - the focal point of many princess classes — Meghan is also said to be doing rather well.

"Of all of the things (she needs to adhere to), the most difficult would probably be the English etiquette protocol that is expected inside the Palace walls. The meetings, greeting people in the right way, it's not easy," Ms Meier said.

"She's doing a fine job."

Her final mark

All that considered, what grade does Ms Meier give Meghan for her first four months as a duchess?

"I would definitely give her an A for etiquette," Ms Meier told news.com.au. "She has really embraced her role. I think she's doing fantastically."