Media personality Toni Street says she is still amazed her good friend carried a child for her, as she talked about her baby son in next month's Woman's Day magazine.

Street was denied the chance at having a third pregnancy after doctors said her auto-immune condition Churg-Strauss syndrome would make it too risky.

However, childhood friend Sophie Braggins stepped in and offered to carry Street and husband Matt France's third child, Lachlan Stephen France, by surrogacy.

"I'm still amazed that someone would do this for me," Street told Woman's Day.

Advertisement

"I was turning myself inside out over how I could ever thank her enough, but I'm learning to accept that she's done this because she loves me."

Lachlan was born on August 14 at Auckland's North Shore Hospital and weighed 3.4kg.

"I look at Lachie and get these 'wow' moments over how lucky we are."I just can't believe we got our son! He really is the son I thought we'd never ever have," Street said.

Street revealed the front cover of the September edition on her Instagram with the caption: "Here is our little man thanks for treating our surrogacy story with such care @sophienev1 & @womansdaynz."

"It's been an extremely long & emotional journey for @sophie_braggins @michaelbraggins @mjfrance09 and those who have supported us ... but our darling Lachie is soooo worth it," she said.

Fellow broadcaster Kate Hawkesby and former Black Stick and wife to Dan Carter, Honor Carter, are among many to congratulate Street.

"Awwwww there he is, beauties," Hawkesby said. "Gorgeous! Xx," said Carter.