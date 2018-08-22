A professional gamer with approximately 1.33 million followers on Twitter has lost the championships he dumped his girlfriend for.

However, Doug Martin has no regrets about splitting from woman described as the 'sexiest weathergirl in the world'.

Going by the name of FaZe Censor, the 23-year-old from New York parted ways with Mexican Yanet Garcia, 27, right before his Call of Duty Championship practice got serious.

While many followers of the pair thought he was crazy to have let her go even before he flopped, the fitness enthusiast told social media followers that he doesn't want her back.

Advertisement

The fitness enthusiast told social media followers that he doesn't want her back. Photo / Twitter

'And no I don't want Yanet back please stop with the memes already,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site August 17. Predicting his future success in the gaming world now that he's focusing on work: 'I'm a gamer and I'm winning champs in Black Ops 4.'

Garcia is known for her ample derriere, which during the FIFA World Cup she would allow men to kick as a good luck measure for Mexico players.

News that Martin is not trying to win her back might delight her 7.2 million Instagram followers who she often shows how to work out to boost their behind and lets peek behind the scenes of her daily morning program, Hoy.

Martin lost the Championships August 17 but is looking forward to playing Black Ops 4. Photo / Instagram

Martin added in a YouTube video, two days later, that fans are wrong if they think his gaming life was the only reason behind their break up.

'I just broke up with Yanet and a lot of you guys think I just broke up with her for Call of Duty and it's pretty obvious that's not the only reason why,' he says in a video captioned 'Heartbroken'. 'But I don't want to get into the specifics of the details because that's just not my place. '

The Long Island resident explained that distance was a key factor in the demise of their relationship, so he decided to end the romance.

Garcia's popularity on Instagram increased when she began hosting Hoy and showing support for Mexico in the World Cup. Photo / Instagram

'One of the major reasons I did it is I wanted to focus on my career,' adding that he didn't see the point of being in a long-distance relationship if you can't see each other.

Martin mentioned in the clip that Garcia has be 'throwing shade' at him almost every day on Twitter but pointed out it doesn't make sense 'she's still liking all my stuff on Instagram but she unfollows me'.

The 23-year-old says he split with Garcia to focus on his career as a professional gamer. Photo / Instagram

Adding that 'every one grieves in their own way', it seems he thinks Garcia's way is to make subtle references to his loss.

The day it was announced he was out of the Championships, she posted: 'Sometimes you win sometimes you learn.' The following day she added: 'Be humble enough to accept your mistakes, intelligent enough to learn from them, and mature enough to never make them again.'

Garcia had also appeared on her own TV show, Hoy, to open up about the 'difficult days' since her three-year relationship with Martin ended.

The model and Instagram star said on the show that she did not expect the break-up and that there were 'hard moments'.

Martin revealed that he had flown 'all the way out to Mexico' from New York three years ago to meet the weather girl and the pair began to date. Photo / Instagram

Ms Garcia said: 'I am human, there was pain, there were hard moments'.

She said: 'But I am serene because it was a beautiful relationship. We shared wonderful experiences, we grew up together.

'I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants.'

Ms Garcia also responded to questions of a reunion between the two.

She responded: 'No, I do not think so. I trust God, he has something else for me.'

Garcia had also appeared on her own TV show, Hoy, to open up about the 'difficult days' since her three-year relationship with Martin ended. Photo / Twitter

They began dating and eventually moved in together in New York for a year.

But he said everything changed when she decided to go back to Mexico City to pursue acting and modeling and return to her job as a weather girl.

Garcia has since thanked her fans for their support during the break-up and even shot a few subtweets at her former beau.

After writing that she was heartbroken, Garcia retweeted a tweet that read: 'Respect yourself enough to say, "I deserve better"'.

Garcia, who also models, made international headlines after clips of her forecasts went viral. Photo / Instagram

She also tweeted: 'Nunca escuches el consejo de una persona que no ha hecho nada bueno con su vida.'

The phrase translates to: 'Never listen to the advice of a person who has not done anything good with his life.'