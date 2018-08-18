Striding down the catwalk in second-hand threads with a 5-year-old by your side doesn't sound like your typical glam New Zealand Fashion Week show.

But that's what new dad Matt France will be doing as he takes to the runway with daughter Juliette for Mercy Hospice Charity Shops.

The husband of The Hits broadcaster Toni Street will be part of the grand finale for New Zealand Fashion Week.

France and daughter Juliette, 5, will be styled from head to toe in clothing and accessories from the racks and shelves of the popular charity store.

"It should be fun and I don't think it's ever been done before where there is a charity aspect at Fashion Week," France said. "To have clothing from the stores in a show is pretty cool."

More at home on the sports field, the former rugby player said he was a newbie to the catwalk and had "no idea what to expect".

The couple welcomed new son Lachlan a week ago, so France said he was not even aware what he would be wearing.

Street's best friend, Sophie Braggins, offered to be a surrogate for the couple when Street's Churg-Strauss syndrome meant she was unable to carry a baby herself.

Churg-Strauss is an extremely rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of small and medium-sized blood vessels.

Lachlan, joins siblings Juliette, 5, and Mackenzie, 2.

France said he was not sure if Street would be at Fashion Week to witness her husband and daughter's first steps on the catwalk because she had her hands full with baby Lachlan.

"It's early days so we will play that one by ear," he said.

France is the sponsorship and events manager at real estate firm Barfoot & Thompson, which is a supporter of Mercy Hospice.

All of the models at the event are either staff or friends of Mercy. The star-studded line-up of celebrities all had links to the hospice.

Kiwi celebrities include Lorraine Downes, Mike McRoberts, Samantha Hayes, Annie Evans, Tamati Rimene-Sproat and Mel Homer.

Lorraine Downes. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Downes said hospice was close to her heart after the death of her husband, Kiwi cricketer Martin Crowe.

"I am thrilled to be part of this parade and to support Mercy Hospice who cared for my husband, Marty Crowe, and our family so wonderfully well throughout his illness," she said.

As well as holding a fashion show, Mercy Hospice will also have a pop-up shop throughout Fashion Week.

The show featuring looks for the whole family will close Fashion Week 2018, on Sunday, September 2 at 4pm.

Natalie Macaulay, Mercy Hospice Auckland marketing manager, said the show aimed to dispel the misconception that hospice clothes were drab and boring.

"Through the public's generous support, we receive a wide range of clothes, including many designer labels and clothing accessories."

All proceeds from the show go to Mercy Hospice. Tickets are available from iticket.