It's no wonder Harry and Meghan's wedding was a star-studded affair, thanks to the bride's friends from her acting days and the celebrities Harry's bonded with through charity work, but Princess Eugenie could be set to outdo them.

The royal, 29, will follow in their footsteps by exchanging vows with her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October, and according to Harper's Bazaar they will also be surrounded by A-list invitees.

There's expected to be some crossover of social circles with Amal and George Clooney, James Blunt, Cressida Bonas, Elton John and the Beckhams predicted to attend their second royal nuptials of the year.

But Eugenie's guest list is set to have an extra sprinkling of edginess in the form of a younger, cool crowd including Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse and modelling royalty Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford.

Read on to find out the line-up for what could be the most star-studded royal wedding yet.

Amal and George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Eugenie's fiance Jack has been a brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila in the UK since 2106, the spirit brand was set up in 2013 by George Clooney with Rande Gerber and real estate developer Mike Meldman.

Ellie Goulding

She famously performed at the Duke and Duchess's 2011 wedding, and Ellie is a close friend of Eugenie, Beatrice and Prince Harry.

Eugenie and Jack were spotted together taking in the Brooklyn Nets Vs New York Knicks game with Ellie and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling at Madison Square Gardens in October 2017.

In April this year, Ellie and Princess Beatrice were part of a very glossy posse who jetted to Jordan on holiday, including Karlie Kloss, her boyfriend Joshua Kushner - brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump and Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo.

The singer has also been seen at events with the royals before such as the The UK's first ever We Day in London in 2014.

And she's even joined the York girls and Fergie for one of their cosy mother-daughter dinners in London after the trio attended one of her gigs.

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

Sofia is the glamorous and well-heeled granddaughter of the eighth Duke of Welllington.

The two are known to run in the same circles and are often spotted at festivals and launches alongside Sofia's husband, singer James Blunt.

They even attended a rain-soaked festival together at Kensington Palace in 2016, where they were seen snapping selfies and sipping from plastic cups in their ponchos.

They may well have forged a friendship through Prince Harry who is good pals with James, and invited the singer and his wife to his big day with Meghan in May this year.

Eugenie's guest list is set to have an extra sprinkling of edginess in the form of a younger, cool crowd. Photo / Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Whilst they aren't often seen out and about together much, Princess Eugenie clearly considers Cara to be a close friend and invited her to her 25th birthday celebrations in 2015.

They may well have met after rubbing shoulders at their gym, the exclusive £5,500 a year Grace Belgravia.

The pair were seen attending Love Magazine's Party at Lulu's Member's Club in September 2015 and were seen leaving hand-in-hand with model Clara Paget in the early hours.

Rather than just putting their money behind the brand, Rande and George have always been vocal about plugging the spirit.

And even though it sold to Diageo for $1 billion in June 2017, the pair said they would continue to promote the brand.

Given their close association with their brainchild it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rande and George arrive with their glamorous wives Amal and Cindy.

Amal and George were also among the high profile guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May, proving they've already built bonds with the royal family.

Cressida Bonas

She may be Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, but Cressida is very much still part of the circle and often seen out on the social circuit with Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice.

In fact, the York sisters' friendship with the high society blonde pre-dated her relationship with Harry and it was the girls who first introduced the former couple.

The RADA-trained actress and dancer, 28, has been spotted out in London with the royals in recent years and even enjoyed a skiing holiday with them in Verbier alongside Andrew and Fergie.

She attended Harry's wedding to Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018, proving there's no hard feelings between the former lovebirds that would prevent her securing an invite.

Holly Branson

The daughter of Richard Branson is friends with both Andrew and Fergie's daughters.

In April 2011, Eugenie and Jack and Beatrice and her then-boyfriend Dave Clark attended Holly and Fred's engagement party in London, weeks before Kate and William walked down the aisle.

The foursome also jetted out to the Caribbean for their 2012 nuptials.

Beatrice even set up a charity with Holly, Big Change, which helps young people develop skills such as communication, resilience and team work.

Eugenie and Holly are often snapped together at various glittering galas on the charity circuit.

Kate Moss

The party-loving supermodel has become friends with the equally sociable York sisters after attending countless events together over the years.

She's also close to their mother Sarah Ferguson and the pair have been on holiday together on several occasions, including a 2013 trip to Venice where they were spotted dining out with Beatrice and Eugenie and their mutual friend, the late David Tang.

In fact, they seem to have multiple pals in common with Kate, Eugenie and Beatrice all attendeding the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover to Alessandra de Osma in the bride's native Peru in March 2018.

Elton John and David Furnish

The singer's connection to William and Harry is well documented, as he was close friends with their mother and wrote a moving version of Candle In The Wind, which he performed at her funeral in 1997.

The princes maintained the bond and Elton and his husband David Furnish attended both William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, and Harry and Meghan's big day in May 2018.

However, he also has links to the York family and sat in the front row on Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's wedding day with his then-wife Renate in 1986.

The Duchess of York and her daughters have been regular fixtures at Elton's famed White Tie and Tiara fundraising balls, indicating the veteran hitmaker is very likely to be on the guest list.

Victoria and David Beckham

The power couple are already a fixture at royal weddings after securing invites to William and Kate's and Harry and Meghan's nuptials.

And it will be no surprise to see them making their second trip to Windsor of the year, given their connection with Princess Eugenie.

Controversy arose in July 2017 when Harper Beckham and some of her pals were invited to Buckingham Palace for a tea party to celebrate sixth her birthday, after being invited by Fergie.

The treat was paid for by Prince Andrew and Harper and her friends go to pose for a picture with 'real life Princess' Eugenie in her father's private office.