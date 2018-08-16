When it comes to Kiwis and their fish and chips, you know it's serious business.

So when you piped up about the great fish and chip shops we missed in our Best Of series, we listened.

You spoke and were heard your demands loud and clear. Here is your best fish and chip shops, as requested by you - our valued takeaway experts.

Opunake Fish, Chips and More, Taranaki:

Advertisement

Photo / Google Maps

"This place is as good as fish and chips gets." Opunake is a small town in the Taranaki region, but its reputation for good fish is BIG. Every local's favourite, Opunake Fish, Chips and More was the only New Zealand chippie to be mentioned in the Lonely Planet's guide to travellers 2017, and with good reason.

This is what Lonely Planet had to say about the tasty takeaway: "With a lengthy history [open since the 1960s], hand-cut chips, a range of fish [including fresh catches of the day to take home], smiling local owners and gluten-free options, one meal here and you'll instantly feel part of the Opunake community. Cheap, cheerful and nostalgic."

More than 97 per cent of reviewers found their meals to be very good or excellent with one person saying it's the best meal he's had in his life.

"The battered John Dory with a scoop of chips, a beer and a sunset on the Cliffside was the highlight of my road trip through New Zealand," the tourist wrote.

"Would recommend this place as a must do if you visit New Zealand!"

Toby's Seafood, Otahuhu, Auckland:

Toby's Seafoods is located in Otahuhu. Photo / Toby's Seafoods / Facebook

Toby's in Otahuhu received an overwhelming bout of love from you, the readers.

The takeaway joint specialises in cooked seafood meals but also sells cold seafood dishes and fresh fish, making it a great place to come for all taste buds.

"This is always my go-to place for great battered mussels and snapper", one punter declared.

One regular loves the place so much he said it wins "hands down", claiming they offer large fish of the day pieces "bigger than anywhere in Auckland" and "sizeable $6 specials".

If you're swinging through Otahuhu, stop in at Toby's for a yarn and a piece of their finest fresh fish!

Mr Grumpy's, Foxton Beach:

Mr Grumpy's attracts tourists from overseas due to its fantastic Trip Advisor ratings. Photo / Facebook

You always know what Mr Grumpy will give you - good Kiwi style fish and chips at a great price, fast service, and friendly staff. Mr Grumpy's is a favourite among Foxton locals and tourists.

Their burgers are to die for with fresh ingredients and fish cooked to perfection with the batter nice and crispy and fries well drained.

Owner Glen Hitchcock revealed he cooks the tasty goodies in fat, not vegetable oil, which makes a huge difference to improving the taste and texture.

One American tourist said it was the "best and most affordable meal we had in New Zealand".

The extensive menu, which contains more than 200 items, includes curly fries, Camembert wedges and popcorn shrimp.

A number of Wellingtonians declared Mr Grumpy's is worth the trip up the coast to dive into their extensive and delicious menu.

Unlike the name, Mr Grumpy's, you'll be leaving Foxton with a massive grin and full tummy.

Lockies, Hampden, Otago:

What the town lacks in size, it makes up for it with some of the best fish and chips in the country. Photo / Facebook

A rural town that sits 35km south of Oamaru, Hampden's population dwindled to just 230 in 2009.

What the town lacks in size, it makes up for it with some of the best fish and chips in the country.

World famous for its blue cod and elephant fish, Lockies has attracted tourists to Hampden over the years including diners from Australia, USA, and England.

Fresh from the harbour, their fish melts in your mouth while the batter is crispy and light.

A number of Oamaru residents make the trip down the motorway to get their fix of fish and chips and tasty oysters.

Tourists have dubbed it one of the best fish and chip shops in New Zealand, and many of you do too! Who are we to disagree?

Plimmerton Fish Supply, Porirua:

Dubbed the "best fish and chips in 250km" by one local, people drive from far and wide to get their hands on a piece of Plimmerton!

According to one local, all the cooking is done in rice bran oil so there is no fatty taste residue.

The servings are generous, fish is thick and delicious and their potato fritters are a crowd favourite.

The place is so popular there is often a wait on your meal, but customers say the food is well worth the wait.

To top it off, the chippie is only a few metres away from the beach, creating the perfect Kiwi dining experience.

Marsic Brothers, Glen Innes, Auckland:

Brothers Ivan & Wally established Marsic Bros Fish Shop back in 1967. Photo / Facebook

This could possibly be a case of saving the best for last. Marsic Brothers is widely respected in Auckland as one of the most consistently brilliant fish and chip shops in the country.

Rated in Metro's top five fish and chip shops in Auckland, Marsic Bros will cook your catch for you, or will offer you their own delicious crumbed fresh fish.

Marsic Bros have long been fish traders, starting back in 1967 with many customers refusing to shop at any other fish takeaway.

One fisherman told the Herald their quality of fish is so superior to the rest of Auckland and the fish is cooked by one of the Marsic brothers themselves.

Especially good is the hot smoked salmon — lovely crumbled into cooked pasta with lemon and capers.

The Marsic brothers bring in fresh fish every day, unlike some other stores that'll buy their fish every two or three days.

Marsic Bros has such a good rep that they have customers turning up in their pyjamas as soon as the store opens.

If you're in Auckland, Marsic Brothers is worth the journey alone, I can promise you.