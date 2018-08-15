A former soldier has swapped the brutality of the battlefield for his wife, fiancée, two sex slaves and his love dungeon in a small country town.

Australian soldier James Davis is set to star in a five-part series about his polyamorous BDSM lifestyle.

The 36-year-old gives strict rules to the ladies of the household, demanding the four of them wear collars and ask permission to use the bathroom.

Davis, who lives in Armidale in far north New South Wales, calls himself "patriarchal overlord" and forces the women to call him "master".

James Davis, 36, and his unusual family live in Armidale, northern New South Wales (pictured from right are Mr Davis, his wife Charlotte, girlfriends Hanna and Sophie and fiancee Hunter).

The women participate in sex parties and have different relationships with one another.

His "slaves" live to serve Davis, bowing down when he walks in the room.

In a sneak peek of the series: Cadifor: A story about love, family and slavery, the women are seen posing in submissive positions while greeting Davis.

"Good morning Master, your owned property Slave 808497061 has missed you, and is here presented ready and waiting to serve you," Davis's wife Charlotte said while in a submissive pose in front of him.

In the sneak peak, Davis leads the camera crew to a cage, a place he keeps "extra girlfriends".

"I think every man needs a cage in their room. It helps managing extra girlfriends and sleepovers a lot easier. I initially thought a cage would be a great punishment but it backfired. I made it a little too comfortable and it's hard to get girls out of it."

The series on Mr Davis's lifestyle is currently raising funds on Indiegogo , and will examine the dynamics of the family's relationships (pictured is the cage in the love dungeon). Photo / Cadifor

The soldier of 17 years describes himself as a "rope performer, fetish photographer, BDSM writer, kink educator, lifestyle dominant and consent advocate".

Davis also constructed a dungeon, called House of Cadifor: Fetish Playroom, in the basement of his home.

Kitted out with bondage equipment including a cage and numerous sex toys, Davis said he lives there while his 'slaves' have the upstairs.

Kitted out with bondage equipment including an A-frame (pictured), a cage and numerous sex toys, Mr Davis said he lives there while his 'slaves' have the upstairs. Photo / Cadifor

Davis has received "a lot of hatred", but the former soldier said he is just misunderstood.

"[People] think I must be some kind of abusive oppressor, a misogynist, manipulator, or even a monster," he said.

"But the truth is, I'm just a guy who loves both freedom and commitment, and who was lucky enough to find some incredible women to love, and who love me back."

Aged between 19 and 27, the women are also in different types of loving relationships with one another and participate in sex parties at their home. Photo / Cadifor

The series on Davis's lifestyle is currently raising funds on Indiegogo, and will examine the dynamics of the family's relationships.

More than $1,000 has been raised to date.

"Cadifor will explore gender roles and family dynamics in an utterly unique setting," it said on the crowdfunding page.