Some people are still single simply because they've yet to find The One — but others have some very specific reasons in mind of their lacking love lives.

Jimmy Fallon tapped into these romantically challenged viewers' stories this week, asking them to share some of sad, embarrassing, and funny reasons they are unattached with the hashtag #WhyImSingle, according to The Daily Mail.

Hundreds obliged, and while the late night talk show host read a few highlights on his program on Thursday night, Twitter holds many more cute and cringe-worthy tales worth perusing.

A cute girl once said hi to me at a friend's BBQ. I got so nervous I just nodded my head and said, "Cap'n," back at her. #WhyImSingle — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 7, 2018

A cute girl at work walked by me while I was filling my water bottle. She smiled at me and rather than saying hi I let out a moan and said "Hydration am I right." #WhyImSingle — Zack Feldman (@ZFelds) August 7, 2018

Whenever I like someone, I always like all of their pictures on Instagram. Even if they are from 4 years ago, and the person always blocks me for stalking. #WhyImSingle — MillsElise (@millselise4) August 7, 2018

There are hundreds more online, which range from mortifying to perfectly understandable

"I can't differentiate if someone is being nice to me or flirting, I just assume every one is being nice to avoid any awkward confrontation," write uesr @laura_sifuente5.

Another, @phillymoreno, blamed it on the dating pool, writing: "I'm surrounded by idiots."

I had ran out of clean plates so instead of washing up I just used a dvd case #WhyImSingle — MariaPompeo (@MariaPompeo) August 7, 2018



"I'm mentally dating a handful of fictional characters," said @spn_enthusiast, in a tweet that many other people seemed to relate to.

A woman name Erin Bode wrote she is single 'because dating is exhausting and my dog loves me.'

"One time on a dating app the guy I was talking to mentioned that he hiked to a waterfall to which I said that TLC told me not to go chasing waterfalls so I don't go near them. The conversation stopped," wrote a woman named Caitlin Regina.

"I still use the finger L trick to determine my left from my right" offered Twitter user @izzy_isamachine.

While talking to a guy I liked about my friend, he asked if she was a redhead, then apologized & said, “it’s probably weird that I know her from your Instagram.”

"I've see too many episodes of Criminal Minds, and apparently "How would you characterize your relationship with your mother?" isn't great first date material," shared @BelleofBabble.

"I fall for famous people and stay away from real people just in case the celebrity realizes I'm the one for them," chimed in @taraxxgrace.

Finally, a man named Mike Keller offered up this awkward tale: "When I was in my twenties a girl I worked with (who I liked) told me that I looked nice in the sweater that I was wearing. To which I said, "I like sweaters. Sweaters are warm." After that I turned, walked away and went back to my cubicle."