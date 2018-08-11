A video of a woman drinking beer from a dead fish has caused outrage online with many branding the woman "disgusting" for doing it.

Aimee Lynn, 28, can be seen in the footage drinking beer through a gutted salmon.

The video has had millions of views on Facebook and outraged social media users everywhere.

The US woman says the hardest part was trying "not to laugh" while drinking the beer.

The video has received millions of views on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

"If you watch the video you can see that they lifted the fish too much, the fish's mouth almost got stuck in my throat and I felt like I was drowning," she told CBS.

"I was trying to breathe and not laugh at the same time, so it was horrible to drink all the beer."

Lynn uploaded the footage herself to Facebook with the hashtag #slamminsalmon.

"How dare you do this to that poor fish", someone commented.