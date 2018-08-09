Toni Street's baby boy was born yesterday afternoon thanks to surrogate Sophie Braggins.

The two shared precious photos on Instagram announcing the news – but it wasn't until this morning that Toni shared what her son's name will be.

In a call with her co-hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace, Toni – who is now officially on maternity leave – revealed that her baby boys name is Lachlan.

"It was just like having both my other two children, it was this pure love moment," Toni said, "It just felt the exact time. We're all doing amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."

"When he came out we had to names we'd narrowed it down to two. We decided he definitely wasn't a Noah, and we both looked at him and he's a Lachie!"

His full name is Lachlan Stephen France, after Toni's late brother.

The name Lachlan is of Scottish origin and means of "of the lakes".